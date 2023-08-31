Josh Hart Set to Race TechNet Look at U.S. Nationals

Josh Hart will be racing the red, white and blue TechNet Top Fuel dragster at the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals when the biggest drag race of the year gets underway August 31 – September 4, from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. For the third year in a row, Hart will also be kicking off the Brakes for Breasts charity campaign aligned with his primary sponsor TechNet Professional, an elite network of automotive repair shops across North America. During the 69th annual U.S. Nationals Hart, who is currently tenth in the Top Fuel point standing, will begin raising funds for Brakes for Breasts and breast cancer research at the Burnyzz automotive repair and restoration shop in Ocala, Fla., which he and his wife Brittanie own.

“I am very proud to be associated with TechNet and the Brakes for Breasts program,” said Hart, a three-time U.S. Nationals winner in Top Alcohol Dragster category. “This program does an amazing job of raising donations for breast cancer research and engaging the thousands of TechNet shops and their customers. I can’t wait to get this TechNet Top Fuel dragster on the track and into the winner’s circle.”



Part of the Advance Auto Parts portfolio of brands, TechNet Professional Automotive Service features a network of more than 16,000 repair shops across the U.S. and Canada. TechNet shops are locally owned and focused on delivering exceptional customer care and service. Shops that are part of TechNet Nation employ highly skilled and trained staff while also using quality parts from Carquest, DieHard® batteries and other leading brands. Shops also participate in important charitable initiatives in the communities they serve, such as Brakes for Breasts.



“Josh has been an outstanding ambassador of our TechNet brand for several years, and we’re excited to once again feature TechNet on his car as we kick off our Brakes for Breasts fundraising campaign,” said Lauren Beaulieu, Advance’s vice president of professional marketing. “This partnership with Josh and his team is a valuable opportunity to share with race fans how they can support critical research efforts toward finding a cure for breast cancer by donating at their local TechNet shop or online.”



On Friday in advance of the U.S. Nationals, Hart will make a special appearance at Apex Automotive in Greenwood, Indiana, to promote his TechNet Top Fuel dragster as well as the Brakes for Breasts program.



Hart hopes his efforts with the TechNet Top Fuel dragster and the additional social and media promotion about the Brakes for Breasts program will help raise awareness for the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. All the funds raised will go towards the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.



To find your local TechNet Professional Automotive Service Center, click here and help us put the brakes on breast cancer! Or donate directly to TechNet Nation’s team donation page here.