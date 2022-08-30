Josh Hart Racing for TechNet & Brakes for Breasts at NHRA U.S. Nationals

For the second consecutive season NHRA Top Fuel championship contender Josh Hart will be racing pink in support of the Brakes for Breasts charity campaign aligned with his primary sponsor TechNet Professional, an elite network of automotive repair shops across North America. During the 68th annual U.S. Nationals this weekend Hart, who is currently fifth in the Top Fuel point standing, will not only race a pink 11,000 horsepower TechNet land rocket but will also be promoting TechNet repair shops who will be raising funds for breast cancer research.

“I am very proud to be associated with TechNet and the Brakes for Breasts program,” said Hart, a two-time U.S. Nationals winner in Top Alcohol Dragster category. “This program does an amazing job of raising donations for breast cancer research and engaging the thousands of TechNet shops and their customers. I can’t wait to get this pink TechNet Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster on the track and into the winner’s circle.”

Part of the Advance Auto Parts portfolio of brands, TechNet Professional Automotive Service features a network of more than 15,000 repair shops across the U.S. and Canada. TechNet shops are locally owned and focused on delivering exceptional customer care and service. Shops that are part of TechNet Nation employ highly skilled and trained staff while also using quality parts from Carquest, DieHard® batteries and other leading brands. Shops also participate in important charitable initiatives in the communities they serve, such as Brakes for Breasts.

“We are thrilled to advocate for this great cause in our fourth annual campaign while having Josh Hart, a TechNet shop owner and NHRA driver, race for a cure alongside us,” said Lauren Beaulieu, vice president of professional marketing for Advance and TechNet Professional. “We continue to be blown away by TechNet Nation ‘turning pink’ every fall and are looking forward to another incredible fundraising campaign in support of breast cancer research.”

On Thursday in advance of the U.S. Nationals, Hart will make a special appearance at Barclay Automotive in Greenwood, Indiana, to promote his Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster as well as highlight attention on “Advance Goes Pink Day,” a day-long campaign led by Advance Auto Parts’ Women in Motion team member network. Will and Bill Barclay, owners of Barclay Automotive, are new to the TechNet program as of April of this year and will be attending the U.S. Nationals as Hart’s guests.

Hart hopes his efforts with the Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster and the additional social and media promotion at Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend will help raise awareness for the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. All the funds raised will go towards the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund. Fans and supporters can visit their local TechNet repair shop to give or get up to $40 on their qualifying brake service. Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

To find your local TechNet Professional Automotive Service Center, click here and help us put the brakes on breast cancer! Or donate directly to TechNet Nation’s team donation page here.

