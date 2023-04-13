josh-hart-moving-in-right-direction-heading-to-las-vegas-four-wide-nationals

After a big win at the Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout race Josh Hart, one of the rising stars of the NHRA, has cooled off, missing the opportunity to race beyond the quarterfinals in the first three races of the season. The entrepreneur from Ocala, Florida, knows his fortunes will change for the better, and he is focusing on the Las Vegas NHRA Four-Wide Nationals as the race to make a move this weekend. This will be Hart and the R+L Carrier’s second four-wide national event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fourth four-wide event of his career. The two-time Top Fuel national event winner is looking to bring some of his successes on the east coast in the four-wide races to the desert.

“I think it is just a coincidence that we have raced to the final round both races in Charlotte, and we haven’t been able to do that in Las Vegas,” said Hart. “This weekend I feel good about our chances because we really figured some things out over the past two races, especially in Pomona. I am comfortable and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster is running well.”

Last year Hart qualified No. 10 at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and failed to advance to the second round in a close race with Steve Torrence and Brittany Force. In each of his Charlotte four-wide national events, Hart has advanced to the final quad posting semifinal finishes in each of those races.

“The four-wide format is unique but from the driver’s perspective you just have to focus on doing your routine,” said Hart. “There are twice as many people up on the line, but my job is still the same. I need to pay attention to (crew chief) Ron (Douglas) and focus on my job. I am more comfortable in my racecar so I feel good about the race this weekend.”

Since Hart made the jump to Top Fuel in 2021 the former Top Alcohol Dragster racer has made a name for himself as a calm and cool competitor. His opponents have come to realize that while he might not be an outwardly vocal driver there is a serious competitor behind the visor and steering wheel. Hart’s success his rookie season and the victory at the Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout event have shown Hart belongs with the top-tier racers and teams. The goal of winning more national events and an NHRA world championship is what drives Hart.

“I don’t take anything for granted and I know this sport will humble you in less than four seconds,” said Hart. “We didn’t have the season we wanted last year after a great rookie season. We started this season winning the Pep Boys race at our hometown track in front of our family and friends and we have stubbed our toes a couple times since then. I know anything’s possible. We will try and get the most out of the four qualifying runs and then see what happens on Sunday.”

Hart and the rest of the Top Fuel field will get two shots at the track on Friday and two qualifying runs on Saturday to provide each team with data to head into Sunday’s eliminations. The teams will use this valuable information to make quality runs no matter which lane they choose or are assigned on race day. The race will begin at noon, and all three rounds will be televised nationally on FS1.

