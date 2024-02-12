Connect with us

News

Josh Hart Makes Best of Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery photo

At the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, multi-time Top Fuel winner Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers narrowly missed racing into the final round in the Top Fuel versus Funny Car competition for the Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award. After four rounds of qualifying Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers team found themselves with a consistent Top Fuel dragster posting competitive times from 3.729 to 3.774 seconds.  Unfortunately, they were not able to crack the top eight to compete for the $250,000 top prize at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout.
 
“We really tested aggressively, and I have never made this many runs in a week before,” said Hart, the defending big money Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout winner. “Once the PRO Superstar Shootout started, we got down to business trying to get one of those eight spots. The level of competition was very tough, and we wound up 10th. Ron Douglas and the team works their tails off and we were looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans today.”

Hart joined Brittany Force and both Steve and Billy Torrence as the Top Fuel competitors taking on Funny Car drivers Chad Green, Ron Capps, Dave Richards, Daniel Wilkerson, and Blake Alexander for the Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award and $10,000. The quickest Top Fuel dragster and quickest Funny Car would square off in the final round. Hart drew full-time Funny Car rookie Daniel Wilkerson as his exhibition run opponent. Both 11,000-horsepowered nitro machines launched together and Hart hazed the tires at the top end slowing to a 4.212 second run at 208.78 mph.
 
“It was cool to run beside a nitro Funny Car because the fans really don’t get to see that,” said Hart. “This whole event was a unique and positive experience for the teams, sponsors and the fans. I think this is the future of the sport with a festival-style event. There were thousands of fans here with smiles on their faces all day and they saw some awesome competition.”
 
Chad Green and Steve Torrence posted the quickest runs of the session to square off for the trophy and prize money.

