Josh Hart Looking To Take R+L Carriers To Sonoma Nationals Winners Circle

Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel team know that the valleys make the view from the peaks that much better. The two-time Top Fuel national event winning team is ready to take advantage of a great view from the NHRA Sonoma Nationals this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Since opening the season with a huge win at the Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout race, Hart has raced to just one final round and two semifinal finishes through the first eleven races. The team is working its way through just its second full-time season, but Hart is digging in looking for positive results.

“We came out hot our rookie season on a partial schedule and I don’t that it spoiled us, but we definitely got a taste for winning and going rounds,” said Hart, who in his first 13 races raced to six semifinals with two wins. “It wasn’t easy, but I do think we might have snuck up on some people. We are not sneaking up on anyone now. They know we are out here, and we are hungry.”



The passion and determination have fueled Hart, an independent team owner and businessman to invest in his team at the highest possible level with top-tier parts and talent. The team is led by championship caliber crew chief Ron Douglas and a talented group of crewmen.



“Ron does an amazing job with the tune-up and the crew,” said Hart. “You look at some of our wins and losses and we are running with the top teams. We have won some close races and we have lost some close races. I would like to get these close losses out of the way now before the Countdown. The biggest thing I think is I am really comfortable in the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster.”



Since Hart had a tough start to the season his race car has raced to at least the quarterfinals in six of the last eight races. He is holding onto a spot in the Top Ten but with four races before the end of the regular season Hart is focusing on moving up in the standings. He is currently less than 100 points behind the driver in fifth place in the Top Fuel standings, a deficit that could be easily erased with a couple strong outings.



“This R+L Carriers dragster is creating a lot of horsepower and we are just working on transferring it to the track,” said Hart. “We worked on a few things earlier this season and now our car is running more consistently in all conditions. It will be cool on Friday night in Sonoma and then it will heat up over the weekend. We have a racecar that can run in both situations.”



Last year Hart made is Sonoma Nationals debut with a No. 7 qualifying effort and a run to the quarterfinals. The experience of racing in northern California was a positive experience for the young driver and team owner. This year Hart is looking to make more of an impact on the track.



“Last year we participated in the Western Swing for the first time and it was quite an experience,” said Hart. “This year I have a better handle on the tracks and I am looking forward to getting back to Sonoma. That track can be really fast so I am going to be looking to try and get some of those qualifying bonus points and also make the most of the four qualifying sessions.”



The R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster will make two runs on Friday, July 28, at 5:00 and 8:10 p.m. with two more runs on Saturday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. PST with the race being broadcast on FOX nationally from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST.