Josh Hart and R+L Carriers Top Fuel Team Want to Scoop Norwalk Win

The summer months are heating up and for Top Fuel driver and team owner Josh Hart the hot conditions do not phase the Florida-based entrepreneur. Driving the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster last weekend in the sweltering heat of the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, Hart started No. 7 and finished with a quarterfinal finishing losing to eventual race winner Doug Kalitta. This weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, Hart will be looking to put on a great show for the fans and large contingent of R+L Carriers guests.



“We will have a packed house with R+L Carriers guests,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel national event winner. “You can see a massive R+L Carriers distribution center from the track so that is really cool. I love racing at Norwalk because of R+L Carriers as well as the Bader family. They do an amazing job with this facility and it is one of my favorite tracks.”

Auto Imagery/Gary Nastase photos

Hart will be making his fourth appearance at the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals with his best finish to date as runner-up at the 2022 event. On that day he was the No. 4 qualifier, and he outran Spencer Massey, Austin Prock and Brittany Force, posting quick times in every session. Rain moved through delaying the final where conditions changed drastically, and Mike Salinas was able to get the win.



“I remember that race because we were rolling through eliminations with an amazing race car,” said Hart. “When weather rolls in like that it is a crap shoot for everyone. This track is great and I think we will have a great tune-up and plan for the four qualifying sessions. We’ll see what we can do on race day from there.”



Part of Hart’s affinity for Summit Motorsports Park stems from the facility’s attention to fan-friendly details and the passion the Bader family has for NHRA. Harts has visited suites and participated in fan autograph sessions hosted by the track almost every year he has competed at the facility just south of Cleveland. Last year he was one of the professional drivers, along with his daughter Londyn, who participated in the ice cream eating contest.

“This facility does so much for the fans it makes you really want to put on a good show through every round of qualifying and on race day,” said Hart. “The Baders are great hosts and then fans are amazing. I am glad I get to do what I do with sponsors like R+L Carriers and promoters like Bill Bader. It is a great combination.”



Hart has won multiple times on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and has collected a big money check for winning the 2023 Pep Boys All-Star Callout. The team overhauled their operation last season and the immediate results have not been forthcoming. Hart is not discouraged but the grind is testing one of the most positive drivers on the tour.



“I know ‘Anything’s Possible’ and I also know this isn’t easy,” said Hart. “We are working so hard and seeing results, but we just need to put everything together in one weekend. I think this could be the weekend in Norwalk.”



This season Hart and the R+L Carriers team have shown flashed of consistency. The team has raced to four quarterfinal finishes, and they are sitting No. 11 in the points in a grouping of four drivers from 8-11 that includes veteran Clay Millican, rookie Tony Stewart and two-time world champion Brittany Force.



“This is hands down the toughest most high-quality group of Top Fuel teams I think anyone has seen in 20 years,” said Hart. “This is why I am out here racing the best of the best. We are a championship level team. We just need to get some round wins and get on a roll. You can build momentum in this sport. You want to be peaking at the right time and now if the time for us to start making a move. We have the pieces and the attitude. I am ready.”



The R+L Carriers Top Fuel team will be on track for the first two qualifying sessions Friday June 28 with two more sessions scheduled for Saturday, June 29. The quickest 16 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragsters will race for the iconic NHRA Wally trophy as well as the one-of-a-kind Norwalk Ice Cream Scoop trophy on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.