Josh Hart and Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel Dragster Ride into Texas Fall Nationals

Josh Hart will be rolling into the Texas Motorplex looking to recapture his early season momentum. The team owner and driver has been battling a variety of issues throughout the first three races of the playoffs and the always-optimistic entrepreneur has his eyes set on reversing his luck during the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Driving the Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster Hart is eager to get on track for four qualifying runs.

“I am glad we are getting two runs on Friday and two on Saturday,” said Hart. “Every team needs as much data as possible and when you only get one run on Friday it makes for a long day and honestly if you don’t make a hero run you are out of luck. It puts you behind and it’s tough to catch up. Our plan is to roll off the trailer on Friday and take advantage of that first run. Hopefully it sets us up to make a run at that low ET bonus money the track puts up.”

On Friday night Hart and the rest of the Top Fuel field will be running for a $15,000 bonus put up as part of the Friday Night Live qualifying night. The money is presented to the team that makes the quickest run of the second qualifying session. Throughout the session the driver that has the lowest elapsed time has the money and a seat on the low ET saddle at the top end of the race track. They hold onto the money and the seat in the saddle until someone runs quicker or they win the bonus.

“When you roll up to the starting line you are focused on the task at hand, but you also take a quick peak at the jumbotron to see who is in the saddle,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel nationals event winner. “I would love to grab that $15,000 and add it to our Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout winnings. The Texas Motorplex has a ton going on this weekend from a huge Fanfest on Thursday to the Friday Night Live to just the whole atmosphere at the track. It is one of the biggest races of the year and one I definitely want to win.”

This season has seen Hart win the Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout at the Gatornationals and race to the final round of the Gerber Collision & Glass Rt 66 Nationals outside of Chicago. Those two highlights have bracketed some close calls and narrow margins of defeat in the semifinal rounds of a handful of races.

“We have come up on the wrong side to too many races this season,” said Hart. “I have put all that behind me and I am looking at these last three races as a mini playoff. I want to try and move up as high as possible in Dallas and Las Vegas. You never know what can happen in Pomona with 30 points available per round. The key will be having a good race at the Texas Fall Nationals. I know we have the team that can get it done.”

The Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster will be in action this weekend and at the end of the month at the Nevada Nationals from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For the third consecutive season NHRA Top Fuel championship contender Hart will be racing pink in support of the Brakes for Breasts charity campaign aligned with his primary sponsor TechNet Professional, an elite network of automotive repair shops across North America.



Hart and his team are also raising money through the sale of special edition Brakes for Breasts T-shirts on the team’s website. Fans can click here to purchase. All proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts and specialty caps will go to Brakes for Breasts. Hart hopes his efforts with the Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster and the additional social and media promotion will help raise awareness around the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Donations from fans and TechNet customers are funding critical research to put the brakes on breast cancer, with 100% of donations going toward funding the breast cancer vaccine research fund at the Cleveland Clinic. Since 2019, TechNet Professional shops have raised over $90,000 for this great cause and fans can donate directly to TechNet Nation’s team donation page here.



Hart will be on track looking to put his Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster at the top of the field starting on Friday at 5 p.m. with his first qualifying run followed by a second run at 8 p.m. On Saturday Hart will take to the track at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The final eliminations for the quickest 16 Top Fuel teams will commence at noon on Sunday with the race broadcast airing nationally on FS1.