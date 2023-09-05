Josh Dixon Named RACERSCLUB Brand Manager

RACERSCLUB is proud to announce the appointment of Josh Dixon as its Brand Manager. Dixon, a skilled graphic designer, initially joined Drag Illustrated in 2017 and will now assume the duties of RACERSCLUB Brand Manager.

In his role as Brand Manager, Dixon will spearhead a broad range of responsibilities, including dispatching email blasts, curating social media posts, crafting all graphics and digital mock-ups for products, marketing campaigns, and design drops, plus managing the e-commerce platform and more.

“Josh is a uniquely qualified person that has the talent and experience to help us take RACERSCLUB to the next level,” said Wes Buck, RACERSCLUB Founder, also the Founder and Editorial Director of Drag Illustrated. “Not only is he a world-class artist, but he’s been in the trenches working with brands for a long time now, and I’m genuinely excited to bring him into the fold and see him lead the charge on this incredibly important project.”

On his addition to the RACERSCLUB team, Dixon said, “It’s actually been a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to be official and jump on the team for several years now. They not only just brought me in, but they made me feel so welcome and part of the team.”

Before signing on as Brand Manager, Dixon contributed graphic designs to DI for print and digital publication as a graphic designer. Drag Illustrated COO Mike Carpenter designed the RACERSCLUB logo, and now Dixon has come on board to help further develop the style and approach alongside Carpenter.

Furthermore, Dixon expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, “I think Wes has a really great vision with the look of the design. It’s not just a t-shirt. It’s a higher-end T-shirt that’s really comfortable. The guys went on a relentless journey figuring out the most durable, comfortable shirt on the market. We wanted something that was functional enough for you to tune your race car yet have the professionalism to sit down for a sponsorship meeting. We also went back and forth with the production team on the absolute best placement of the logo for each item. Each product was well thought out and tested so that we could give our fan base the very best!”

RACERSCLUB is more than just a brand; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a belief system. Founded by lifelong racer Wes Buck, the brand symbolizes the spirit of competition, speed, and the drive to overcome any finish line. With roots deep in the drag strips of America, RACERSCLUB embodies the ethos of hard work, hustle, and relentless pursuit of goals.

“My goal is to be able to grow this brand as large as Tap Ou was for the UFC and as large as Nike is for the NBA!” stated Dixon. “The sky is the limit since I’ve been given so many platforms under the Drag Illustrated entity to really grow this brand amongst its already massive audience. There are infinite amounts of potential to build RACERSCLUB as drag racing’s ultimate movement.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RACERSCLUB’s merchandise, which includes T-shirts, a hat, lanyard and stickers, combines vision, style, and functionality, catering to those who desire both performance and style from their apparel. The premier product line will be sold on a first-come, first-purchase basis, underscoring the brand’s exclusivity.

To learn more and purchase RACERSCLUB merchandise, visit WWW.RACERS.CLUB