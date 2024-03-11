Jose Gonzalez Opens Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Season with Win in Gainesville

In a matchup of two world champions, Jose Gonzalez knocked off Kris Thorne in the final round to win the season-opener in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ on Sunday as part of the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

It was the first of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event was powered by FuelTech.

Gonzalez powered to his ninth career NHRA Pro Mod victory on Sunday, going a weekend-best 5.685-seconds at 253.23 mph in his Q80 Camaro to open his season on a strong note. To reach the final round for the 14th time after knocking off Dwayne Wolfe, Justin Bond and Jason Scruggs. In the finals against Thorne, Gonzalez dipped into the 5.60s and cruised into the victory after Thorne smoked the tires early. Gonzalez also won in Gainesville in 2021.

“It’s just hard work from the crew,” Gonzalez said. “We hadn’t made one run before we got to Gainesville and we really started behind the eight-ball. We got a break on the first run and then the car started to come around. It’s a team effort. I’m just the one driving the car and they’re doing the hard work.”

Thorne, who won the Gatornationals in 2022, defeated reigning world champion Mike Castellana, Mason Wright and Mike Thielen to reach the finals for the ninth overall time.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to action April 5-7 as part of the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. It marks the first time Pro Mod will race at the historic Phoenix track.