Jordan Lazic Wins Debut FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Series Race in St. Louis Powered by Jerry Bickel Race Cars

In his first career race in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Jordan Lazic earned the victory on Sunday, making a spectacular debut this weekend as part of the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The event, which was powered by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and M&M Transmission, was the ninth of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. It was also the third of four races in the category’s Road to the Championship, as fans were treated to a wild day of eliminations on Sunday from St. Louis.

After qualifying second, Lazic impressed in eliminations and picked up the win at his first career race when Jason Scruggs was unable to make the call in the championship round. That handed the victory to Lazic in his debut, capping off an incredible weekend in his Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro that included round wins against Mike Thielen, Stan Shelton and Mike Castellana, going as quick as 5.757-seconds at 247.20 mph during eliminations.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Justin Bond, Khalid AlBalooshi, and Bahrain 1 Racing,” Lazic said. “I’m just lucky to be here. I was thinking if I didn’t win this race, I wouldn’t have a job in Las Vegas, so hopefully he’s going to bring me there.”

Scruggs, who qualified No. 1 for the second time this season after going 5.749 at 2502.27 in qualifying, reached his fourth career round and third in four races thanks to victories against Doug Winters, defending world champion Kris Thorne and Khalid AlBalooshi. Scruggs went as quick as 5.702 at 251.91 during eliminations, making the quickest run of the weekend in the class in his second-round win.

In the points standings, Thorne was able to stay on top, with his lead now at 31 points over Justin Bond, 50 points over Castellana and 69 against Jason Lee heading into the last race of the Road to the Championship. Thorne is seeking his second straight world title in the category.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports closes out its season on Oct. 26-29 as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.