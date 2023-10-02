Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jordan Lazic Wins Debut FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Series Race in St. Louis Powered by Jerry Bickel Race Cars

Published

In his first career race in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Jordan Lazic earned the victory on Sunday, making a spectacular debut this weekend as part of the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The event, which was powered by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and M&M Transmission, was the ninth of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. It was also the third of four races in the category’s Road to the Championship, as fans were treated to a wild day of eliminations on Sunday from St. Louis.

After qualifying second, Lazic impressed in eliminations and picked up the win at his first career race when Jason Scruggs was unable to make the call in the championship round. That handed the victory to Lazic in his debut, capping off an incredible weekend in his Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro that included round wins against Mike Thielen, Stan Shelton and Mike Castellana, going as quick as 5.757-seconds at 247.20 mph during eliminations.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Justin Bond, Khalid AlBalooshi, and Bahrain 1 Racing,” Lazic said. “I’m just lucky to be here. I was thinking if I didn’t win this race, I wouldn’t have a job in Las Vegas, so hopefully he’s going to bring me there.”

Scruggs, who qualified No. 1 for the second time this season after going 5.749 at 2502.27 in qualifying, reached his fourth career round and third in four races thanks to victories against Doug Winters, defending world champion Kris Thorne and Khalid AlBalooshi. Scruggs went as quick as 5.702 at 251.91 during eliminations, making the quickest run of the weekend in the class in his second-round win.

In the points standings, Thorne was able to stay on top, with his lead now at 31 points over Justin Bond, 50 points over Castellana and 69 against Jason Lee heading into the last race of the Road to the Championship. Thorne is seeking his second straight world title in the category.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports closes out its season on Oct. 26-29 as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.