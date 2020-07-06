Jonnie Lindberg Steps In For FC’s Bob Tasca In Indy After Tasca Diagnosed With COVID-19

Nitro Funny Car driver Jonnie Lindberg returns to the driver’s seat this week in Indianapolis behind the wheel of the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Funny Car. This change follows driver and team owner Bob Tasca III’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lindberg, 30, is a two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Champion (2015-6) with six Top Alcohol Funny Car wins to his name, including at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis (2016). He is a regular in the nitro Funny Car ranks as well and is hungry for his first win in the elite category.

Tasca thanks friends and family for the well-wishes and support he’s gotten during this time, including from his parents, wife Terri and sons, Bob IV, Cameron, Austin and Dylan.

“What makes this so scary is how good I felt for almost seven days from being exposed,” Tasca III said. “I had no symptoms but tested positive. I couldn’t believe it. Then day eight through 10 came and I have never been so sick in my life. It’s so important we all practice social distancing and wearing masks. We all need to play a role in limiting the dangers of COVID-19. I am so disappointed I will not be with my team this week, but I know they will make us Ford fans proud. If I can help one other person make those choices, it’s worth me sharing my experience.”

Tasca plans to return to the driver’s seat after getting the go-ahead from his doctor. The NHRA Mello Yello Series continues this weekend, July 11-12, 2020, with the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

