Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, J&A Service Named World Series of Pro Mod Presenting Sponsors

Published

Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service have been named the presenting sponsors of the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM), race officials announced today. Set for March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the World Series of Pro Mod will see more than 60 of the best Pro Modified teams in the world compete for a $100,000 winner-take-all prize. 

Fresh off of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton, JHG will make its WSOPM debut as the co-presenting sponsor. Founded by lifelong car enthusiast Jason Johnson, JHG’s one-of-a-kind collection of more than 200 cars and counting includes everything from classic hot rods to ultimate supercars. JHG will also have a presence at the event as key partners on the Elite Motorsports entries that will compete for $25,000 in the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational. 

“Jason Johnson and his entire team at JHG have made a huge impact on the sport of drag racing over the last few years,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder & editorial director and WSOPM promoter. “He’s the definition of a car guy, and his passion for the sport is evident. Jason, his wife Nikki, Director of Operations Chris Solzano, and the JHG team have become a part of the DI family. We’re thrilled to now have them involved in the World Series of Pro Mod.”

J&A Service, leaders in the oil and gas service industry, perform completion, flowback, and production operations for exploration and production companies. Led by racers Jim and Annie Whiteley, J&A Service has supported numerous race teams, sanctioning bodies, and standalone events. The Colorado-based company has been a part of the WSOPM since the inaugural event at Bandimere Speedway in 2017. 

“Jim and Annie Whiteley are two incredible people who have believed in what we’re doing with the WSOPM since the very beginning,” Buck said. “Jim and his son, Steven, have competed in the race, and when they couldn’t, they still found a way to send J&A Service teams to support the event. The Whiteleys share our vision that this group of racers deserve rock star treatment and big payouts. We couldn’t do this without their support.”

Along with the headlining $100,000-to-win Pro Mod show and second annual MMPSI, the WSOPM will include the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance. Local sportsman racers will also compete in Super Pro. 

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.