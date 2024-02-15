Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, J&A Service Named World Series of Pro Mod Presenting Sponsors

Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service have been named the presenting sponsors of the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM), race officials announced today. Set for March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the World Series of Pro Mod will see more than 60 of the best Pro Modified teams in the world compete for a $100,000 winner-take-all prize.

Fresh off of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton, JHG will make its WSOPM debut as the co-presenting sponsor. Founded by lifelong car enthusiast Jason Johnson, JHG’s one-of-a-kind collection of more than 200 cars and counting includes everything from classic hot rods to ultimate supercars. JHG will also have a presence at the event as key partners on the Elite Motorsports entries that will compete for $25,000 in the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational.

“Jason Johnson and his entire team at JHG have made a huge impact on the sport of drag racing over the last few years,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder & editorial director and WSOPM promoter. “He’s the definition of a car guy, and his passion for the sport is evident. Jason, his wife Nikki, Director of Operations Chris Solzano, and the JHG team have become a part of the DI family. We’re thrilled to now have them involved in the World Series of Pro Mod.”

J&A Service, leaders in the oil and gas service industry, perform completion, flowback, and production operations for exploration and production companies. Led by racers Jim and Annie Whiteley, J&A Service has supported numerous race teams, sanctioning bodies, and standalone events. The Colorado-based company has been a part of the WSOPM since the inaugural event at Bandimere Speedway in 2017.

“Jim and Annie Whiteley are two incredible people who have believed in what we’re doing with the WSOPM since the very beginning,” Buck said. “Jim and his son, Steven, have competed in the race, and when they couldn’t, they still found a way to send J&A Service teams to support the event. The Whiteleys share our vision that this group of racers deserve rock star treatment and big payouts. We couldn’t do this without their support.”

Along with the headlining $100,000-to-win Pro Mod show and second annual MMPSI, the WSOPM will include the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance. Local sportsman racers will also compete in Super Pro.

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.