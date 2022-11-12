Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Doubling Down Down on NHRA Pro Stock

Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage (JHG) and Elite Motorsports announced today that beginning in 2023, the #JHGDriven presence in NHRA Pro Stock will double. In addition to continued primary backing of the Chevrolet Camaro driven by 2017 NHRA Pro Stock champion Bo Butner, a second fully JHG-branded Chevy will be piloted by five-time series titlist Erica Enders. Both JHG entries will run the full NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock schedule.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add a second Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage-sponsored NHRA Pro Stock car to the Elite Motorsports team,” said team owner Richard Freeman. “We enjoy having Jason [Johnson] and his wife, Nikki, as part of our family. It’s an honor to be part of his vision both on and off the track.”

Jason Johnson is at the helm of Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, a brand that carries out his vision and passion for all things automotive. A lifelong and self-professed “car guy,” Johnson has thoughtfully amassed a world-class collection of showpieces in his middle-Tennessee headquarters that includes everything from vintage muscle cars to modern-day hot rods and supercars. The purpose of Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage is rooted in preserving and showcasing automotive history. The vehicles are driven to and displayed at events by Johnson and his team with the goal of growing interest and keeping car culture thriving for generations.

Johnson’s investment in the industry is connected deeply to his own personal history. Initially, he worked with Mather Auto Dismantler, Mather Mini Trucks, and U-Pull It in Northern California, and later, he held a role instrumental to the growth and success of Copart, Inc., a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services. During his decades-long tenure with Copart, Johnson managed a number of yards and integrated new facilities in both the United States and the United Kingdom, all the while refining his knowledge of automotive history and the value of a wide spectrum of vehicles.

He also got his first taste of being associated at the sponsor-level with NHRA drivers: Copart was the primary sponsor on the Top Fuel dragster driven by Brandon Bernstein in 2010 and 2011. The call back to NHRA was natural for Johnson, and after a brief tour on a Don Schumacher Racing nitro Funny Car in 2021, the striking JHG logo took center stage on Butner’s Elite Motorsports-powered Pro Stock car through all of 2022.

“Our goal is to make an even bigger impact going forward,” said Johnson. “Having two championship drivers competing in Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage cars in NHRA Pro Stock will be a very powerful statement for years to come. It’s going to be exciting.”

Still glowing after securing her fifth world championship in Las Vegas two weeks ago, Enders was enthusiastic in her support of the expanded partnership that brings her into the #JHGDriven fold.

“We’ve been excited to make this announcement with Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, but we wanted to focus on winning the 2022 NHRA Camping World championship for Melling Performance,” said Enders. “Matt, Mark, and everyone at Melling are great, and we’re excited to have Melling continue as a major associate partner on my car. Both of these companies like the color red, so visually, it’s a natural fit. I can’t wait to put the No. 1 on the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance Chevy Camaro next year.”

Enders – a 43-time Pro Stock victor – and 11-time Pro Stock titlist Butner will debut their Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro entries at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., March 9-12, 2023.