Johnny Camp Leads 61-Car Pro Mod Order Friday Night at World Series of Pro Mod

PDRA Pro Boost standout Johnny Camp rocketed to the No. 1 spot in Pro Mod Friday night at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service at Bradenton Motorsports Park. With his 3.626-second blast at 205.91 MPH in the “Hells Bells” ’69 Camaro, Camp leads a Pro Mod qualifying order that includes 60 other drivers fighting for 32 spots on race day Sunday.

The first day of qualifying at the World Series of Pro Mod also included one session in the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the XFWD Challenge, the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic, and Top Dragster. The provisional low qualifiers in those classes are Richard Freeman (MMPSI), Rafa Famania (XFWD), Lenny Lottig (FSC), and Pete Maduri (TD).

PRO MOD

Johnny Camp, who regularly qualifies at the top in PDRA Pro Boost, ruled day one of qualifying in Pro Mod with his Brandon Stroud-tuned, ProCharged “Hells Bells” ’69 Camaro. He opened qualifying with a 3.647 at 204.82 to hold the No. 1 spot after the first session. The former Pro Nitrous driver then improved to a 3.626 at 205.91 in the night session to hang on to the top spot going into Saturday’s two sessions.

“We appreciate the invite,” Camp said. “We came out and made a good pass with a brand-new motor combination. We’re tickled with the results so far. That last one was a good number, but we were biting nails all the way through the round. There are two more rounds to go, so we’re not overconfident, but we feel we’ve got a pretty good number.”

If Camp can hold off the 60 other drivers fighting for the top spot on Saturday, he’ll collect the $10,000 Mike Janis Superchargers Low Qualifier Bonus.

“The best 60 cars are here, and any car can win this deal,” Camp said. “We’re going to race the track [Sunday] because our qualifying position really doesn’t mean anything other than that bonus money, which would be nice to grab.

“Thanks to all my sponsors: Tatman Electric Contractor, Pro Line Racing, Arrowhead Service in Houston, Pennsylvania; M&M Transmission, NGK Spark Plugs,” Camp added, “and thank you to Drag Illustrated.”

Small-tire standout Marcus Birt is qualified second as a last-minute fill-in driver for multi-time world champion Jose Gonzalez with a 3.647 at 205.13 in the ProCharged Q80 Racing ’69 Camaro. Two-time PDRA Pro Nitrous world champion Jason Harris in his new ProCharger-boosted ’69 Camaro is third with a 3.647 at 204.79. Four-time and reigning PDRA Pro Nitrous world champion Jim Halsey is fourth in the same Fulton-powered “Daddy Shark” ’68 Camaro that won the $51,000-to-win Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton in December with a 3.648 at 205.01. Longtime drag radial hitter and transmission builder Mark Micke fills out the top five in his twin-turbo ’69 Camaro with a 3.649 at 213.91.

MOUNTAIN MOTOR PRO STOCK

Elite Motorsports team owner Richard Freeman is the provisional low qualifier in the $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving. Driving the Elite Motorsports ’20 Camaro formerly owned and driven by JR Carr, Freeman posted a 4.065 at 177.81 to hold down the top spot after one session. PDRA Extreme Pro Stock elapsed-time record holder John DeFlorian is No. 2 in his Kaase-powered Amsoil ’15 Camaro with a 4.067 at 177.42. Florida’s own Alan Drinkwater, making his Mountain Motor Pro Stock debut, is third on the strength of a 4.089 at 176.07 in his ’08 Mustang tuned by reigning PDRA Extreme Pro Stock world champion Johnny Pluchino.

XTREME FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE

Rafa Famania shot to the provisional top spot in the Xtreme Front-Wheel Drive Challenge, a class made up primarily of Honda Civics, with his 7.809 at 191.78. Joel Olivo followed closely with his 7.816 at 190.48. Joel Tavarez rounds out the top 3 with a 7.918 at 186.67.

TOP DRAGSTER

Past PDRA Elite Top Dragster world champion Pete Maduri leads the Top Dragster field in the Bauer family’s ProCharged dragster with a 3.784 at 193.82. Reigning PDRA Elite Top Dragster world champion Larry Roberts followed with his 3.835 at 188.46 in his ProCharged ’16 Race Tech dragster. Kyle Harris in his supercharged Altered is third with a 3.849 at 188.36.

Qualifying at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service will continue Saturday at 11 a.m. beginning with Super Pro time trials and Q2 for Top Dragster, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Factory Stock Classic, XFWD, and another Super Pro time trial. Pro Mod will be back on track for qualifying sessions at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Single-day admissions tickets are available online or at the gate for $30 each day. Fans can also watch the race through the official event livestream on FloRacing.

