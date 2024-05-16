Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

John Scotti Becomes Umbrella Sponsor for the NHRA Canadian Division

Published

As the drag racing season approaches, exciting news comes from John Scotti and the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Since 2016, John Scotti has been a proud associate sponsor of NHRA Division 1 Canada. This year, they have taken their commitment to the next level by becoming the umbrella sponsor for the NHRA Canadian division. In honor of this new role, the series has been aptly renamed the John Scotti Canadian Championship Series. This name change is not just about branding — it’s about their deep-rooted passion for the sport and their ongoing commitment to nurturing talent across the nation. 

This weekend at Toronto Motorsports Park, the inaugural NHRA John Scotti Canadian Championship Series kicks off the NHRA season. For the first time, the NHRA is bringing together eight competitive categories at 12 electrifying NHRA-sanctioned events across Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. This series marks a significant milestone in Canadian drag racing, and they couldn’t be more excited to share this journey with their fans.

The 2024 series is set to be ground-breaking with eight categories vying for championship points and cash prizes. These categories include the Top Dragster/Top Sportsman Combo, Stock/Super Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Motorcycle, and Junior Dragster classes. Whether you’re a fan of the high-octane thrill of Top Dragster racing or the strategic precision of Super Comp, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s the rundown of the series schedule:

Toronto Motorsports Park: May 17th – 19th (2 events)

Napierville Dragway: July 19th – 21st (2 events)

Miramichi Dragway: August 2nd – 4th (2 events)

Cape Breton Dragway: August 9th – 11th (2 events)

Toronto Motorsports Park: August 30th – September 1st (2 events)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Napierville Dragway: September 6th – 8th (2 events), which will also include the Summit Racing – Canadian Bracket Finals.

These events are not only a showcase of incredible speed and skill but also a celebration of the drag racing community in Canada. Each event offers a chance to witness history in the making, with racers competing for the esteemed Wallys and lucrative cash prizes.

At John Scotti and the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame, they are committed to providing a platform for this thrilling sport to grow and flourish in Canada. They invite all race fans to come out and support the racers and the series. It’s an opportunity to see firsthand the passion and dedication of these amazing racers.

Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes looks as the countdown to the first green light of the season.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.