John Scotti Becomes Umbrella Sponsor for the NHRA Canadian Division

As the drag racing season approaches, exciting news comes from John Scotti and the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame. Since 2016, John Scotti has been a proud associate sponsor of NHRA Division 1 Canada. This year, they have taken their commitment to the next level by becoming the umbrella sponsor for the NHRA Canadian division. In honor of this new role, the series has been aptly renamed the John Scotti Canadian Championship Series. This name change is not just about branding — it’s about their deep-rooted passion for the sport and their ongoing commitment to nurturing talent across the nation.

This weekend at Toronto Motorsports Park, the inaugural NHRA John Scotti Canadian Championship Series kicks off the NHRA season. For the first time, the NHRA is bringing together eight competitive categories at 12 electrifying NHRA-sanctioned events across Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. This series marks a significant milestone in Canadian drag racing, and they couldn’t be more excited to share this journey with their fans.

The 2024 series is set to be ground-breaking with eight categories vying for championship points and cash prizes. These categories include the Top Dragster/Top Sportsman Combo, Stock/Super Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Motorcycle, and Junior Dragster classes. Whether you’re a fan of the high-octane thrill of Top Dragster racing or the strategic precision of Super Comp, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s the rundown of the series schedule:

Toronto Motorsports Park: May 17th – 19th (2 events)

Napierville Dragway: July 19th – 21st (2 events)

Miramichi Dragway: August 2nd – 4th (2 events)

Cape Breton Dragway: August 9th – 11th (2 events)

Toronto Motorsports Park: August 30th – September 1st (2 events)

Napierville Dragway: September 6th – 8th (2 events), which will also include the Summit Racing – Canadian Bracket Finals.

These events are not only a showcase of incredible speed and skill but also a celebration of the drag racing community in Canada. Each event offers a chance to witness history in the making, with racers competing for the esteemed Wallys and lucrative cash prizes.

At John Scotti and the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame, they are committed to providing a platform for this thrilling sport to grow and flourish in Canada. They invite all race fans to come out and support the racers and the series. It’s an opportunity to see firsthand the passion and dedication of these amazing racers.

Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes looks as the countdown to the first green light of the season.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.