Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

John Pluchino Wins JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock at Virginia Nationals

Published

In his Feather Lite Batteries Ford, John Pluchino rallied to his first Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock victory Sunday at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

In what was his second final round, Pluchino left the starting line first with a .032-second reaction time for a 6.335 second pass at 222 mph to get the win on a holeshot over No. 7 qualifier Elijah Morton. Morton had a .086 reaction time to go with his 6.312 pass at 221.91 in his Easy Living Wheels Ford.

“This is awesome all the guys we raced today, they’re all excellent racers and have great teams. We may be one of the small teams but we’re not scared of anybody,” Pluchino said. “Thank you to JHG and NHRA for having us out here running for points and a championship. I’m just really excited. We are going to make one hell of a run at this thing for the whole season. There’s only one first Mountain Motor Pro Stock world champion and that’s what we want to be.”

En route to the finals, Pluchino handled his Ford past points leader Bo Butner in the first round. Pluchino ran 6.357 seconds at 222.47 mph to better Butner’s 6.370 at 222.69. Butner had won the first two races of the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock season.

In the semifinals, Pluchino powered his way past No. 1 qualifier John DeFlorian when he had a .031 reaction time to go with a 6.336-second pass at 222.44 mph for the holeshot win. DeFlorian in his Graber Concrete Chevy left the starting line in .133 seconds and crossed the finish line at 6.335 and 219.94.  

Morton started eliminations defeating Randi Lyn Butner in the first round. R.L. Butner’s JHG machine would get loose right at the hit to coast to a 14.761 second pass at 57.63 mph. Morton would have a clean 6.395 pass at 221.56 setting him up for a semifinal match up with Tony Gillig. Gillig would leave the starting line first in his Dayco / Right Trailers Chevy but Morton would chase him down. Morton had the win with a 6.328 at 222.58 to Gillig’s 6.347 at 220.69.

The JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock series is officially halfway through their six-race season. They’ll begin their second half at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, August 16-18.

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.