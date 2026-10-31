John Massingberd Memorial Award to be Presented at Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame Inductions

The Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) is pleased and honoured to announce that the John Massingberd Memorial Award will once again be presented to a deserving individual during the 2026 Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame Induction Gala.

The presentation will take place on Saturday, November 7, at Lamborghini Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, as part of the annual celebration recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian drag racing.

The John Massingberd Memorial Award was established in 2009 to recognize individuals who demonstrate the same commitment, dedication and passion for motorsports that John brought to the industry throughout his career.

John was a national ambassador for Canadian motorsport, recognized for his keen insight, entrepreneurial creativity and dedication to promoting racing in all its forms.

In the late 1980s, John joined Bruce Mehlenbacher in establishing Promark Motorsport International, Raceline Motorsport Television and Snow Trax Television, helping bring Canadian motorsport to a much broader audience.

Through Promark and Raceline Television, John helped promote drag racing, stock car racing, road racing and tractor pulls, providing exposure to Canadian competitors, teams and racing facilities.

In 1993, John co-founded and co-anchored Raceline Radio and served as executive producer of the Raceline Radio Network alongside Erik Tomas. The program became Canada’s first nationally syndicated motorsport radio show and established a lasting presence in Canadian motorsports broadcasting.

John also co-produced, anchored and moderated Snow Trax Television, a syndicated snowmobile program broadcast throughout North America.

Known for his no-holds-barred comments, extensive knowledge, professionalism and unique perspective on motorsport, John was a pioneer in Canadian racing media. His vision, business acumen and dedication helped open doors for competitors and the motorsport industry.

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John passed away in December 2008 at the age of 54 following a long and courageous battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His contributions to Canadian motorsport have continued to receive recognition. John was inducted posthumously into the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2023.

Past recipients of the John Massingberd Memorial Award include Carl Spiering, Fred and Betsy Smith, R.W. (Bob) Slack, Vern Christy, John Waldie, Tim Miller, Bruce Biegler, Harvey Silverthorn, Rob Potter, Erik Tomas, Michael Shane and John Scotti, the 2025 recipient.

The PMRA is proud to continue this annual tradition, honouring John’s memory while recognizing those who have made meaningful contributions to the sport he loved.

This story was originally published on October 31, 2026.