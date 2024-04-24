John Hall Renews Support of Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. Pro-Active Teen Driving Program For 2024 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Competition

NHRA racer John Hall announced plans to renew his support for Doug Herbert’s national pro-active teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe), donating signage on his Buell Pro Stock motorcycle for the 2024 racing season.

Competing with the Matt Smith Racing team, Hall will run with B.R.A.K.E.S. logos adorning his bike, racing suit and helmet. The decision, Hall says, aligns with his deep passion for the life-saving program established by Herbert, a multi-time Top Fuel champion.

“Like Matt —whose son participated in the B.R.A.K.E.S. program—our kids completed the training and are much better and more confident drivers,” Hall explained. “We’ve seen the impact that Doug and his team have had and are proud to offer our support in helping spread the word about this life-saving program.”

A 2011 graduate of the Frank Hawley & George Bryce Drag Racing program, Hall begins the 2024 season with an impressive resume of on-track success. Most notably, Hall took first place in Epping, New Hampshire in 2013. Later that year, he achieved a place in drag racing history when he won the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support that John has provided our program for the past several years,” said Herbert. “It is truly an honor to have our B.R.A.K.E.S. logos displayed so prominently during the 2024 NHRA Pro Stock season.”

Established in 2008 following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of Herbert’s sons Jon and James, the GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) addresses a leading cause of death among teens – car crashes – helping to improve road safety and prevent other parents from facing the heartbreaking loss of a child.

Through their participation in the pro-active defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study conducted by Dr. Paul Friday of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

B.R.A.K.E.S. is NOT Driver’s Ed. It is a FREE, hands-on, advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low two-to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness.

Each weekend B.R.A.K.E.S. school includes identical sessions to allow parents and teens to pick one that will fit into their busy schedules. Each session features three hours of training, starting with a classroom presentation followed by extensive training behind the wheel of brand-new vehicles from the Kia lineup.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2024.

