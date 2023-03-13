John Hall Donates Pro Stock Motorcycle Signage to Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. Program

NHRA racer John Hall announced March 8 plans to donate signage of his Suzuki Pro Stock motorcycle to Doug Herbert’s national pro-active teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) for the 2023 racing season.

With the schedule beginning last weekend with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, Hall—competing with the White Alligator Racing team—will run with B.R.A.K.E.S. logos adorning his bike, racing suit and helmet. The decision, Hall says, aligns with his deep passion for the life-saving program established by Herbert, a multi-time Top Fuel champion.

“As parents, my wife Ivette and I have seen first-hand how B.R.A.K.E.S. training made an immediate and longstanding impact on our two teens when they participated several years ago,” Hall explains. “Given how much B.R.A.K.E.S. has done to make U.S. roadways safer, it’s my honor to represent Doug and his organization during this year’s NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle season.”

Hall also acknowledged the influence of motorcycle drag racing legend and team owner Terry Vance, a longtime passionate B.R.A.K.E.S. supporter. “Terry has inspired all of us to do what we can to spread the word about Doug’s program and the impact it is having,” Hall said. “It’s so important for those of us in the drag racing world to use our platforms to tell Doug’s story and bring attention to the critical importance of defensive driving skills.”

A 2011 graduate of the Frank Hawley & George Bryce Drag Racing program, Hall begins the 2023 season with an impressive resume of on-track success. Most notably, Hall achieved a place in drag racing history in 2013 when he won the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. Later in 2013 Hall followed up with a second career NHRA win in Epping, New Hampshire.

“John and Ivette have championed our program within the NHRA community and well beyond,” Herbert said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of this decision to support our program during in 2023 NHRA Pro Stock competition.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 by Herbert following the tragic car crash deaths of his two sons, Jon and James. Herbert has since turned that tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 110,000 teens and their parents to date, saving countless lives and making U.S. roadways safer.

B.R.A.K.E.S. addresses the one of the leading causes of death among teens – car crashes, improving road safety and making young drivers and their parents more confident behind the wheel. Through their participation in the pro-active defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study.

The GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) charity provides teens with extensive behind-the-wheel training in vehicles provided by Kia Motors. Taught by professional instructors–including current and former law enforcement officers and racing drivers–teens learn distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.