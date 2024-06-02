Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

John Force Wins First #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of 2024

Published

Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery photo

In an age-defying performance at the wheel of his PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS, John Force beat Daniel Wilkerson and Blake Alexander Saturday, the latter on a final round hole shot, to win the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, a prelude to Sunday’s 11th New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

“I love racing these kids,” Force said of the win. “They make me get out of bed every day and get mental. GHX and Off-Road Campers, AAA, Frank Tiegs (Flav-R-Pac), Rick Hendrick (HendrickCars.com) and Tom Hurvis (founder of Old World Industries and PEAK), I love those people and all that they’ve done (and) I want to tell all you guys this old man still looks like he’s got a life. It ain’t over yet.”

It was Force’s second win in the unique “race within a race”, and first of 2024, which made its series debut a year ago. In essence, the 2Fast2Tasty Challenge is a do-over for the semifinalists from the most recent tour event with cash and Countdown bonus points to the winner.

In his previous five appearances in the Challenge, Force had only won once (Indianapolis 2023). He was runner-up earlier this year at Phoenix, as he was last year at Bristol, Tenn.

Driving a car prepared by son-in-law Daniel Hood and a PEAK crew led by Chris Cunningham and Tim Fabrisi, Force first dispatched Wilkerson, just as he did two weeks earlier at the Gerber Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK in Chicago. The sport’s all-time biggest winner negotiated a 127-degree racetrack in 4.133 seconds at 281.36 miles per hour while Wilkerson slowed to 6.676 at less than 100 mph after his car lost traction.  

In the final, the Hall of Famer used all of the experience gleaned in a 48-year pro career to make a slower 4.048 second elapsed time the winner against Alexander’s quicker 3.994. Force’s .023 reaction time gave him a .056 of a second starting line advantage that Alexander could not overcome. The final margin was a scant .002 of a second for the PEAK Camaro.

“I know Jim Head (owner and tuner of Alexander’s car),” Force said. “He’s tricky. He’ll go down any kind of racetrack. Alexander can drive and they can all leave on me. Don’t believe (the numbers). I rolled in deep because I tried to get a few inches on him and evidently it helped me get (the win). Jim Head ran good (as) he always does (and) I really like his driver; he’s got a big future out here. But, at the end of the day, we got the win and I get to eat Mission tortillas tonight. Mission Foods. I drove a truck a 100 years ago, back in L.A., and I hauled their stuff when people didn’t hardly know who they were.”

Force, winner of a record 156 NHRA tour events and 16 series championships, will try to double-up Sunday when he starts from the No. 2 qualifying position in the New England Nationals event he won in 2015 and 2021 and in which he has been runner-up on two other occasions.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.