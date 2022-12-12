John Force Racing, Chevrolet Extend Storied Partnership

John Force Racing announced today a multi-year extension with Chevrolet that will see the iconic Bowtie prominently displayed on the National Hot Rod Association’s championship-winning team’s Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars.

“We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Chevrolet and General Motors,” team owner and CEO John Force said. “We have a long history with Chevy, a long successful history and we look forward to continuing that tradition into the future. The support we receive from Chevrolet goes beyond the racetrack. They are part of the John Force Racing family; they help keep us doing what we love and we want to keep winning for them.”

The legendary drag racing team and General Motors have had a storied history together. John Force has recorded 77 of his 155 NHRA Funny Car victories in a GM product, including 24 in a Chevrolet (14 Camaro, 10 Lumina). His first NHRA start (1977, Pomona), final round (1979), No. 1 qualifier (1986) were all in a Chevrolet and for his first NHRA victory in 1987 at Montreal, the 16-time champion drove an Oldsmobile. Force’s first win in a Chevrolet came in 1994 on the way to his fourth Funny Car title with 10 wins in 11 finals rounds.

After a long hiatus, John Force Racing returned to the Chevrolet fold in 2015. The renewed partnership has produced championships by Brittany Force (Top Fuel) in 2022 and 2017 and Robert Hight (Funny Car) in 2019 and 2017 and a total of 65 victories.

“We are proud to continue to partner with John Force Racing,” U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, Jim Campbell said. “John, Brittany Force, Robert Hight and Austin Prock and their teams are consistently focused on improving performance, delivering wins and vying for championships. We are thrilled to continue to race together in NHRA’s top classes.”

This past season, all four John Force Racing drivers visited the winner’s circle. Brittany Force won five races en route to becoming the fourth female multi-time champion in NHRA professional classes and Austin Prock won two Top Fuel races in their Chevrolet dragsters. Prock, the 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year, finished third in the standings.

Hight registered a career-high eight victories, and at St. Louis recorded the team’s 300th win and Chevrolet’s 155th Funny Car victory. John Force, who has made 242 career race day appearances in a Chevrolet race car, won the four-wide event at Charlotte.

Points produced by John Force Racing drivers in 22 Funny Car races this season helped Chevrolet secure its record-extending 27th NHRA Manufacturers Cup and sixth in a row.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season begins March 10-12 at Gainesville Raceway in Florida. Hight was the No. 1 Funny Car qualifier for the event this past March.