John Force Racing Announces Team Lineup for 2024

John Force Racing will feature three full-time hot rods in the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. John Force and Brittany Force return in familiar forms, while Austin Prock will make his debut in a Funny Car as they chase the organization’s 23rd and 24th NHRA world championships.

On 16-time world champion John Force’s PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant / BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Danny Hood, son-in-law to John Force, and Tim Fabrisi will continue to crew chief with the addition of Chris Cunningham coming on board in 2024. Cunningham is coming off the former Top Fuel ride of Austin Prock, where they earned one victory and two No. 1 qualifying positions in 2023.

Austin Prock will be making his debut in Funny Car when he takes over driving duties on the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car from Robert Hight, who has temporarily stepped out of the seat for personal medical reasons. Prock will have the unique opportunity to drive for his father, Jimmy Prock, and brother, Thomas Prock, who are crew chiefs on the Cornwell Tools / AAA Funny Car, along with Nate Hildahl.

Two-time world champion Brittany Force will enter her 12th professional season continuing to drive the Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster with crew chief David Grubnic being joined by John Collins. Collins most recently was the crew chief at Cruz Pedregon Racing from 2021-2023. Collins started as a full-time crew member in 2000 and picked up his first crew chief job under Rahn Tobler before taking on the full duties for former driver Tommy Johnson Jr. in 2014.

“The 2023 season was a bit of a whirlwind for us, and the off-season wasn’t much different with Robert Hight having to step away from the seat but Austin being available to step in. Robert has to take care of himself, and we want the best for him,” said John Force, founder and CEO of John Force Racing. “Austin, he gets a chance to race with his family, Brittany with Monster has a new crew chief with David Grubnic, and I’ve added Cunningham to my team. We’re in a great position for 2024, we have all the right people in place, and after last season, with all of us not getting wins and no championship, we definitely have the motivation.”

John Force Racing will kick off racing in 2024 this week with testing at Bradenton Motorsports Park before participating in the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage February 8-10. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season will begin March 8-10 with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.