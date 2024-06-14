John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion regarding his own retirement plans during a press conference in Bristol, Tenn., at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Hight, a three-time Funny Car world champion and president of John Force Racing, and John Force Racing announced in January 2024 that he would be taking a hiatus from racing to deal with a health issue.

Force began by assuring fans that Hight is doing well, emphasizing that Hight is not in the hospital but at home, dealing with his current situation. “No, Robert’s good. What’s he going through right now, the process is continually. He’s not in the hospital. He’s at home. He just doesn’t want to come to the races. He don’t want to answer all the questions,” Force explained.

Force also spoke about the close relationship he shares with Hight, describing him as his best friend. He highlighted how Hight had a significant say in choosing Austin Prock as his temporary replacement. “Robert said, if any reason I ever have to get out of the car, that’s the kid you put in my place,” Force shared, underscoring Hight’s trust in Prock’s abilities.

Reflecting on the recent changes in their team, Force mentioned the loss of their sponsorship deal with Flavor Pack and how that led to Prock getting a chance to drive. “When we lost our deal with Flavor Pac because the owner had passed, and we just stopped. And Prock didn’t have a ride. And Robert said, I’ve been needing to do this for a while. And this is a good time. Put him in the car, and he’ll drive this car,” Force recounted.

Force’s comments about retirement also drew attention. Clarifying his earlier remarks, he stated, “I wasn’t saying I would everyone go you’re not going to Bristol. I Went back and I said am I did I lose my mind? What did I say?” He continued, “I’m 100 years old I gotta leave here sometime. All I was saying is there’s a future of John Ford’s racing this kid right here.”

Addressing his eventual retirement, Force emphasized that the team is in good hands with Prock. “I’m just telling them early, don’t waste your time. He’s coming because we want to keep winning. And he’s the guy that will be able to do that for me if I quit in the next 25 years,” Force joked, showing his characteristic humor.

Force concluded by acknowledging the inevitable transition but reiterated his commitment to the sport and his team. “I’ll be ready to retire by then. Next 25 days. No, did it again,” he quipped, leaving fans with a smile.

As always, Force’s candid and heartfelt communication reflects the deep bonds within his racing family and his unwavering dedication to the sport.

This story was originally published on June 14, 2024.