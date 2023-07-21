Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

John Force, Peak Take Hunt For Victory To Northwest Nationals

Published

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team enter the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways looking for a win to act as a catalyst to set the tone for the remainder of the 2023 season. 

Force has collected nine wins at the Northwest Nationals (1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2014, and 2019) the second most he’s won at a single event, the first being in Brainerd, Minnesota, where he’s won 11 times. His most recent win in 2019 was a milestone, his 150th career victory. A moment he shared with, at the time, rookie Austin Prock as he had his first career victory. Force has also qualified No. 1 for the Northwest Nationals six times (1990, 1998, 1999, 2001, and 2014).

“Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, I’m ready for them. Looking forward to taking care of Frank Tiegs and all his Flav-R-Pac employees. Seattle has always been good to me. Pacific Raceways, tucked into the trees. Love the fans, we’ll be doing a show in Auburn, a FanFest, to say hi and kick off the event,” said Force, mentioning the NHRA FanFest taking place at Dave and Busters (1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001). “We had a decent performance in Denver but it didn’t go our way on race day. Ready to turn that around and see what happens.”

Currently eighth in the NHRA points standings, Force is seeking his first win of the 2023 Camping World season as he attempts to win at least one tour event for the 35th time in his career. Already the 16-time champion has raced to the semifinals three times. Out the top five in points by only 87 points, a win this weekend could be just the boost the PEAK team needs heading into the back half of the 2023 season.

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be aired Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.