John Force, Peak Take Hunt For Victory To Northwest Nationals

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team enter the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways looking for a win to act as a catalyst to set the tone for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Force has collected nine wins at the Northwest Nationals (1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2014, and 2019) the second most he’s won at a single event, the first being in Brainerd, Minnesota, where he’s won 11 times. His most recent win in 2019 was a milestone, his 150th career victory. A moment he shared with, at the time, rookie Austin Prock as he had his first career victory. Force has also qualified No. 1 for the Northwest Nationals six times (1990, 1998, 1999, 2001, and 2014).

“Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, I’m ready for them. Looking forward to taking care of Frank Tiegs and all his Flav-R-Pac employees. Seattle has always been good to me. Pacific Raceways, tucked into the trees. Love the fans, we’ll be doing a show in Auburn, a FanFest, to say hi and kick off the event,” said Force, mentioning the NHRA FanFest taking place at Dave and Busters (1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001). “We had a decent performance in Denver but it didn’t go our way on race day. Ready to turn that around and see what happens.”

Currently eighth in the NHRA points standings, Force is seeking his first win of the 2023 Camping World season as he attempts to win at least one tour event for the 35th time in his career. Already the 16-time champion has raced to the semifinals three times. Out the top five in points by only 87 points, a win this weekend could be just the boost the PEAK team needs heading into the back half of the 2023 season.

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be aired Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.