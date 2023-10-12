John Force, Peak Looking for Momentum at Texas FallNationals

Connect with us

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team will be hoping to build some momentum as they head into this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. Sitting ninth in points, they are looking for their first win of the season to give them a necessary boost through the final three races of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series season.

Force, who will be making his 36th appearance at the Texas FallNationals, has nine No. 1 starts the most recent came in 2019. He has picked up victories at the fall race at the Texas Motorplex six times (1993, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2005) along with six runner-up finishes (2013, 2010, 2001, 1997, 1995, 1992). In the four years the track held a spring event, Force had one No. 1 start and picked up a win in 2000.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, so they say. Makes sense they have this Stampede of Speed. I know fans have been out enjoying all the activities, gearing up for the race this weekend,” Force said. “Hopefully we can put on a good show for them. I know we need to. This PEAK team has been struggling, but we’re still competitive, still getting down the track, we can still win rounds and qualify well. It will come together. Three races left, still a lot of racing and a lot can happen.”

Force and the PEAK team have reached the finals once this season at the rain-delayed New England Nationals where they ultimately finished runner-up. They’ve also had four semifinal appearances and qualified inside the top half of the field at 12 of 18 events so far including picking up the No. 1 qualifying position at the Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways just outside of Seattle.

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex begins with qualifying Friday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 1 p.m. ET and eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.

