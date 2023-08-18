John Force, Peak Looking for a Breakthrough at Brainerd International Raceway

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team are hoping for a major turnaround in their season as they head to this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, a venue where Force has historically been dominant.

In 15 final round appearances, Force’s 11 victories at Brainerd International Raceway (1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002 and 2007) are the most by one driver in any one event at a single venue. The 16-time world champion most recently runnered-up at the event in 2012 and 2014 in addition to 2005 and 1987. He has won more racing rounds at the facility than at any other track, a total of 76. Force has started race day from the No. 1 qualifying position eight times, going onto the final round all but once while winning six times.

“I love racing at Brainerd International Raceway, and, over the years, it’s liked me too. This PEAK Chevy is coming around. I know I have a fast race car, this team is capable of getting wins. We wouldn’t be out here if we didn’t think that,” Force said. “We made some adjustments, you do that when you’re trying to get better, it’s all coming together. We’ll get the job done.”

Force will be looking for some of his past success to help him in this weekend’s event. With only two races left before the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, Force is looking for his first win of the season. The PEAK team recently showed an uptick in performance when they qualified No. 1 at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways just outside of Seattle, but they’ll need to go rounds on race day to make a jump from their No. 9 points position.

Competition at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Friday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.