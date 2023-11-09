John Force, Peak Look to Cap Season With a Win at NHRA Finals

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team will look to extend to 34 the number of years Force has won at least one event on tour when they close out the season at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Drag strip for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Come Sunday, Force will be making his 82nd race day start at the historic drag strip located on the Pomona Fairgrounds, his 40th at the season finale. Force has won 16 times in three different events at his hometown racetrack, he is one of only two drivers to have won three different events at the Southern California location, the other is Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock. In 2001, they both held Wally’s at the end of the 50th Anniversary NHRA Nationals which was held in addition to the regularly scheduled Winternationals and Finals.

Force’s eight wins at the Finals came in even-numbered years dating back to 1988, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and most recently in 2010. Force last appeared in a final round in 2016 and was also runner-up in 2013 and 2014. Last year, Force started race day from the No. 7 position and picked up a first-round win before making a quarterfinal exit.

“Pomona, the fairgrounds, that’s home. There’s a lot of history, and not just for me, for all of NHRA. I’m looking forward to getting back out there. It’s a difficult track but it’s exciting,” Force said. “I know we aren’t in it for the championship, but Robert and that AAA Cornwell Tools team is and maybe we can do some good to help them out. This PEAK team goes out every weekend to win, that’s no different now. End this season with a win for PEAK, Chevy and all our partners, that’s what we want to do.”

Competition at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 2 p.m. ET and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.