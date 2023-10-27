John Force, Peak Debut Specialty 50th Anniversary Livery at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Coming off their best performance of the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing Series season, John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team jumped from ninth to fifth in the points standings as they continue the pursuit of their first win of the season. They’ll be looking for a win at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while honoring their primary sponsor, Old World Industries, PEAK’s parent company.

Racing in a specialty gold and black scheme on the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet to celebrate OWI’s 50th anniversary, Force and his crew led by chiefs Danny Hood and Tim Fabrisi, will be paying tribute to OWI’s first motorsports sponsorship with the PEAK brand of Kyle Petty. The team’s uniforms will replicate the uniforms Petty’s crew initially wore.

“Old World Industries’ 50th anniversary is November 8th so this weekend is the perfect event leading into the AAPEX show to celebrate the company’s golden anniversary,” said Brian Bohlander, Director of Marketing – Sports & Partnership. “In 1986, Old World acquired the PEAK brand and shortly thereafter entered into its first motorsports sponsorship with Kyle Petty. The crew uniforms replicate the ones that Petty’s crew wore in the late 1980s. John and Kyle Petty will also be together at the AAPEX show next Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the company’s anniversary along with Michael Waltrip and even Danica Patrick will be coming back to celebrate the 50th anniversary with us.”

Before heading to AAPEX to celebrate OWI with other racing legends, Force will look for his fifth Nevada Nationals victory. He previously won in 2002, 2010, 2013 and 2016. He was also the No. 1 qualifier in 2013 when he beat daughter Courtney Force in the finals to help him earn the most recent of his 16 championships. Last year, Force was the No. 5 qualifier but came up short in the quarterfinals. During his runner-up performance in Dallas at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, Force laid down a career-best 3.823-second pass in qualifying.

“This PEAK Chevy team is right in the middle of the fight in this Countdown and we still got a shot, but it is a long shot. We are excited because Vegas is a great racetrack and we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Old World Industries. I’m very proud to be a part of this,” Force said. “Tom Hurvis gave me an opportunity years ago to drive the PEAK and BlueDEF Chevrolet, I will always be grateful for that. I’m looking forward to this weekend, we have a lot going on but more importantly, we have a car that got fast. The PEAK Chevy has progressively gotten faster all year. We are going to go into Las Vegas and get us a win.”

Competition at the Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday both at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and an eliminations show on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.