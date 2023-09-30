John Force, Peak Chevy No. 3 Friday at NHRA Midwest Nationals

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team landed in the provisional No. 3 spot Friday night at the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Robert Hight in the AAA / Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro SS sit No. 13 with Austin Prock in the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster No. 14 and Brittany Force in the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac dragster is No. 16 with two qualifying attempts left.

John Force and the PEAK team came out of the box with a solid first pass at World Wide Technology Raceway. Force handled his Chevy Camaro to a 3.914-second run at 325.06 mph but ended the run with an engine fire at the top end to land him in the No. 3 spot for the night.

“We’re two races into the Countdown so if we’re going to make that move we got to make that move now, you know what I’m saying? Crew chiefs Daniel Hood and Tim Fabrisi made a good run out there because they knew we needed to qualify and they knew tomorrow was going to be hot. We wanted into the top half and that time should stay based on the weather tomorrow,” Force said. “It was fast, it got a little fire at the other end. Nothing serious, just a spark plug. In the dark, it looks more serious than it really is. It was a good night for this PEAK Chevy team. We’re ok to get ready for tomorrow and race day.”

Coming from a runner-up finish, Hight and the AAA Chevy drove into tire shake early in their Friday night run. Hight would coast to a 5.445-second pass at 131.48 mph to end up No. 13.

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand team, like many of the dragsters in the left lane, ran into tire smoke and had to shut off early for only 5.936 seconds and 110.86 mph putting them No. 14.

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy team, also in the left lane, didn’t make it down World Wide Technology Raceway running into tire smoke to coast to a 6.651-second run at 88.33 mph. They’ll start day two from the No. 16 spot.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway continues with qualifying sessions Saturday at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will continue on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a second qualifying show Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.