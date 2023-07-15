John Force, Peak Auto Sitting Second Friday At Bandimere Speedway

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team are in the provisional No. 2 spot after Friday qualifying at the final running of the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevy Camaro SS are currently No. 4 and in Top Fuel, Brittany has the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevy dragster No. 9 while Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist machine are No. 11.

John Force and the PEAK team started the weekend much the same as the rest of the Funny Car class, losing traction and having to shut off early. Force would officially record a 4.380-second pass at 206.83 mph to go into the night session No. 6. Force would have a stout run with header flames lit to close out the night. His 3.920 pass at 323.74 mph shifted him into the No.2 spot with two sessions left.

“This place is Mt. Rushmore, built in the side of the mountain, it’s incredible. We love this place, it’s important to us, it’s something special. I know the world is changing but I’m mad about seeing it go” Force said. “I got down the race track today. I’m excited, I’m second. We’re in the fight, this PEAK team, Danny Hood, Tim Fabrisi. I love racing, I love racing here, I love this hill and I want everyone to know it.”

Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools Chevy opened qualifying at the Mile-High Nationals with only a 4.766-second pass at only 174.37 mph after losing traction and shutting off early. The entire Funny Car category would struggle to put Hight No. 8. Hight would have a drastic improvement in the second session after temperatures cooled. The Cornwell Tools Camaro would jump into the No. 4 spot with a 3.944 run at 311.56 mph.

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy team will get things started from the No. 9 spot off the efforts of their first run of the day. Force would handle her Chevy dragster to a 3.901-second pass at 305.29 mph despite dropping cylinders. On her second attempt, the Monster Energy dragster was up in tire smoke right at the hit. Force would coast to a 9.793 at 65.95.

Austin Prock ran into immediate problems on his first qualifying try in the Montana Brand dragster. They wouldn’t make it off the starting line running into tire smoke instantly and crossing the fishline at 9.793 seconds and 65.95 mph. Prock would improve in the night session with a solid 3.952 pass at 311.56 mph landing him in the No. 11 spot.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway continues with qualifying Saturday at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. The Top Fuel Mission Food #2Fast2Tasty Challenge will be contested during qualifying Saturday at approximately 3:50 with the final at 7:25 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of qualifying will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) F Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

