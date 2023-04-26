John Force Looking to Defend Four-Wide Title in Charlotte

John Force and the BlueDEF PLATINUM Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car are on an upswing as they head into this weekend’s Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway. Coming off a semifinal finish at the first Four-Wide event of the season, Force and his Danny Hood and Tim Fabrisi-led crew jumped from 13th to eighth in the points standings.

Force is seeking his third straight victory in the Four-Wide Nationals and is bidding for his fourth four-wide win overall. He has started his BlueDef Chevy from the No. 1 qualifying position in his last four appearances at zMAX Dragway, twice in the four-wide and twice in the fall Carolina Nationals. He also qualified No. 1 at the 2011 4Wide, a year after winning the inaugural four-wide race in 2010.

“I love racing in Charlotte, zMAX is the Bellagio of drag strips, what a legacy for Bruton Smith. Danny Hood, Tim Fibrisi and the guys have built a fast hot rod and we’re ready to keep improving after putting together some solid runs in Vegas. We’ve had a lot of success here in the past and I’m excited to compete for another win for Chevy, PEAK, BlueDEF, Cornwell Tools, Frank Tiegs, Auto Club, and everyone who keeps me out here each week doing what I love.”

Force is the zMAX track record holder for both time and speed at 3.850 seconds and 335.07 mph, both marks set on April 29, 2022. In 12 appearances in the Four-Wide, John has advanced to the final quad seven times and in addition to his three wins, he was runner-up to Robert in 2014 and to Cruz Pedregon in 2018.

The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway starts with qualifying Friday at 4:45 and 7:45 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 4:35 p.m. Sunday eliminations are slated to begin at noon. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will begin on FS1 Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.