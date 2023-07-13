John Force Looking To Conquer Mile-High Nationals One Last Time

Connect with us

John Force and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS team return to one of the 16-time champion’s favorite tracks for the 43rd and final running of the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, an event Force has won more often than any driver in any class. 

His eight wins span 24 seasons beginning in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016 and 2018.  In only one event has he won more rounds of racing than he has at Denver, where he has a record of 74-31. Force started the Mile-High Nationals from the No. 1 position in 1987, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2014 and 2015, winning from that position in ’92 and ’94. This weekend he’ll be trying to win an NHRA tour event for the 35th different season. At last year’s event, after qualifying No. 3, he lost to teammate Robert Hight in the semifinals. 

“I’m always excited to come race on the mountain. I’ve been coming to Bandimere Speedway a long time. I have a lot of history here. I’ve accomplished a lot. Grown with the Bandimere family. It’s going to be an emotional weekend, saying goodbye to this place,” Force said. “I know they’ll build another track, someplace here in Colorado. I’m trying to stay positive about the situation. Bandimere has given us a lot of really great racing, we’ll try to make that the case again this weekend. I hope this PEAK Chevy team can celebrate one last time in the winner’s circle.”

Force and the PEAK Camaro enter the weekend sitting eighth in points, a position he’s maintained through six races. The PEAK Chevy has three semifinal points finishes this season, but their best showing came at the postponed NHRA New England Nationals that were contested during qualifying at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee. Force qualified only ninth but finished runner-up.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of qualifying will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

