Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

John Force Injured in Crash at NHRA Virginia Nationals

Published

John Force, drag racing’s most prolific winner and a contender this year for an unprecedented 17th NHRA Funny Car championship, was injured Sunday in the 300-mile-an-hour crash of his PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro in the first round of the 14th PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals.

The Hall of Fame driver and car owner crossed the finish line at Virginia Motorsports Park in 4.100 seconds at a speed of 302.62 miles per hour after winning his first round race when his car suffered a catastrophic engine failure that sent it, on fire, careening across the track and into the concrete guardwall bordering the left side of the track.

That impact sent it back across the track into the right guardrail before it came to rest in the middle of the track.

The 75-year-old Hall-of-Famer, who won two of the season’s first eight races and is in second place in points behind teammate Austin Prock, was conscious and talking to NHRA Safety Safari personnel immediately following the crash. He was transported to a nearby medical center for further evaluation in the ICU.

This story was originally published on June 23, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.