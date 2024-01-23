John Force Eager to Return to Bradenton for PRO Superstar Shootout 

Looking to add to his Hall of Fame resume, John Force and the PEAK Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS team are looking for a victory in the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“Have to give credit to PRO and everyone putting this on. They’re trying something new – at least it hasn’t been done before in Top Fuel and Funny Car,” Force said. “I’m excited about it. It’s an opportunity to learn, change, and maybe an opportunity for NHRA to get some ideas. Let’s just see what happens.”

The race has a unique format that will include a chip draw to determine each matchup after qualifying. That doesn’t alter Force’s approach, who is more interested in the elite Superstar Shootout being the first of its kind.

“I don’t think about it. I really don’t want to know. I would rather come, race my race, and meet the driver at the other end of the racetrack. It’s all fun, the racing, the competition is the best part of this.” Force said. “Anytime you win something new, it’s a big deal, it means a little more. I’ve been fortunate enough to win a lot of different firsts. The field is full of really good hot rods, but we’ll be in the hunt.”

The payout for this race is also notable, a $250,000 take home to the winning teams in both Top Fuel and Funny Car.

“The money is always a motivation,” Force said. “I mean, we split it up. Percentages go to the teams, always shared. But to put our name on the board as the first will be cool. Winning the money doesn’t hurt, it’s a lot of cash.”

Force and his team led by crew chiefs Daniel Hood, Chris Cunningham, and Tim Fabrisi enter the race weekend hoping to set the pace towards a record-breaking 17th world championship. Despite a chance to make new memories, the Bradenton track reminds Force of his earliest days; before he was the icon of the sport.

“I think I’m most excited about racing back at Bradenton,” Force said. “I’ve raced at Bradenton before. In the old days before NHRA, match racing. I have a lot of fans and friends there. They’ve made a lot of improvements to the racetrack since we were there.“

The inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG will also include $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, plus FTI Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.

