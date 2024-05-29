Connect with us

John Bartunek, Union County Dragway Set to Host Outlaw Pro Mod, Mountain Motor Pro Stock Event

Published

Van Abernethy photos

The anticipation continues to intensify as Union County Dragway will host the fastest Outlaw Pro Mods and Mountain Motor Pro Stocks this weekend, May 31-June 1, in Union, South Carolina. After lengthy discussions with several of the Outlaw Pro Mod and Mountain Motor Pro Stock drivers, team owners, and tuners, it was decided by racetrack owner John Bartunek that the event will follow the World Series of Pro Mod rules format. Bartunek, a seasoned Outlaw 10.5 racer and former Pro Mod and Mountain Motor Pro Stock racer, attended the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service this past March at Bradenton Motorsports Park and admits that the specific rule package was what inspired his event.  

“When you look at the rule package that was put together for that event, you were able to have a nitrous car and a blower car match up in such a close final round,” Bartunek said. “It was a great event for both racers and the fans. Best I’ve ever seen.”

At this weekend’s Outlaw Pro Mods event, drivers of all combinations, from nitrous oxide to turbochargers, are welcome to participate and put on an exciting show. Bartunek, who is in his fourth season as a racetrack owner, sees this event as more of an official grand opening with hopes of gaining a solid reputation that will encourage race fans to return to his racetrack. After traveling across the country with his own race team for many years, it was always a dream for Bartunek to own his own racetrack someday once he reached retirement. 

While Union Dragway is strategically placed far from populated areas to ensure its longevity, Bartunek admits that its location can be challenging as it brings in a smaller spectator crowd than other Carolina racetracks. However, to draw in a larger crowd this weekend, Bartunek is offering complimentary free tickets for entry. Race fans will only be required to pay a parking fee per carload and each ticket includes VIP Pit Passes to get up close and personal to the drivers and their Pro Modified and Mountain Motor Pro Stock machines. There will also be a free concert, by local music sensation Quest, on Friday night following the first round of qualifying. Additional classes competing at this event include Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, 4.70 Index, 6.00 Index, Pro Jr. Dragster and Top Jr. Dragster. 

With help from event promoter Kenny Nowling and the support from his racetrack staff, Bartunek is excited to get this weekend underway. He would especially like to thank John and Pam Benoit of Benoit Electric for their support. John Benoit, a veteran Top Sportsman racer, sends a crew to Union County Dragway multiple times a year to ensure that Bartunek’s facility is operating on all cylinders. In addition, Bartunek is grateful for his well-respected track operator, Tony Brown, who has been instrumental in planning this event. 

This weekend, Bartunek’s role will not be in the driver’s seat, but instead in the capacity of a racetrack owner with the goal of hosting a historic, epic showdown.

For more information on the upcoming Outlaw Promods event at Union County Dragway, click here and follow their Facebook page for updates.

This story was originally published on May 29, 2024. Drag Illustrated

