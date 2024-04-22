Joe Maynard, JCM Racing Announce Partnership with Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.

JCM Racing team owner and serial entrepreneur Joe Maynard recently became an equity owner in Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., the premium brewing company founded by NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip. As part of this newly formed alliance, Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. will have a more prominent place aboard the JCM Racing Top Fuel machines piloted by NHRA icon Tony Schumacher and European champion Ida Zetterström, who is slated to make her NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series start later this summer.

Fans of eight-time Top Fuel world champion Schumacher may have already glimpsed the Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. logo on his Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel dragster this season, a small indicator of what’s to come for the two brands.

“I thrive on forging strategic alliances that elevate brands in ways that will create something greater than any one brand can achieve on its own. This is an opportunity for us to bring the race team, the brewery, and Leatherwood Distillery all together,” remarked Maynard. “We want to utilize the JCM Racing team as a marketing vehicle to drive interest in both brands.”

When the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series makes its way to Bristol, Tennessee in June for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Schumacher will unveil a co-branded livery featuring Leatherwood Distillery and Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. on the side of his 12,000-horsepower machine.

Maynard further emphasized, “JCM Racing is honored to be in business with Michael Waltrip. He’s a well-respected NASCAR legend, and he’s taken all of his years of experience in chemistry and engineering to create a masterful brewing experience that everyone needs to try. More Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. taprooms will be opening in the future, and franchise opportunities are available. We serve Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and Leatherwood Distillery products in our three-story restaurant concept, Shelby’s Trio, in our hometown of Clarksville (Tennessee) as well. I think NHRA fans will enjoy these quality brews and spirits as much as we do. Similarly, we anticipate creating new drag racing fans through JCM Racing’s alliances.”

To commemorate this new partnership, Schumacher, Zetterström, and Waltrip, along with Funny Car champion Ron Capps, plan to make a special appearance at the Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. taproom in Concord, North Carolina, before the start of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals this weekend. Fans can catch the group at the taproom, located at 7731 Gateway Lane NW, on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

This story was originally published on April 22, 2024.