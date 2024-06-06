Joe Maynard Discusses Business Ventures, Owning a Race Team and Supporting Veterans on ‘The Racing Business’

In a recent episode of Drag Illustrated’s “The Racing Business,” Jason Dukes sat down with Joe Maynard, the patriarch of JCM Racing, to discuss his journey in the racing world and beyond. Joe Maynard’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and community commitment, offering valuable insights for enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike.

Entering the Racing Scene

Joe Maynard and his late wife Cathy, the “C” in JCM, ventured into the racing scene as sponsors two years ago. Joe reminisced about Cathy’s first real race experience.

“She saw Tony Schumacher and told me 15 or 16 years ago that she wanted a race team, and it had to be him as the driver.” Their dream came true when they bought a team from Don Schumacher, propelling them into the heart of the racing world. “Next thing you know, we own a race team with Tony Schumacher, and we won our first race we ever went to,” Joe shared with pride.

Business Ventures and Vertical Integration

Beyond racing, Maynard has a diversified business portfolio. He is the founder of Echo Power Engineering and owns a restaurant, brewery, and distillery. This vertical integration supports each venture, creating a sustainable business ecosystem. “Everything I use in the restaurant and Michael Walter Brewing, other than the stuff to make and in the distillery, other than the stuff to make, is integrated,” Maynard explained.

Community and Veterans Support

Maynard is deeply committed to his community, particularly in supporting veterans. He actively engages in charitable activities to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life. “Working with my partner Andy Lang at Leatherwood Distillery, he is very active in helping guys that can’t do that,” Joe noted. His dedication extends to several veterans-focused charities, reflecting his passion for giving back.

Career Advice from a Veteran Entrepreneur

Maynard’s philosophy on work and success is rooted in finding passion and maintaining perseverance. “The first thing you have to do is find a job you’re passionate about because then it’s not your job, it’s your hobby,” Joe advised. He emphasized the importance of hard work and patience, adding, “Instant gratification will not happen in the world of business. You’re going to have to work hard and let things come to you.”

Joe Maynard’s journey in the racing business and his broader entrepreneurial ventures offer a compelling narrative of dedication and community spirit. His story is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance in achieving success, both on and off the track.

This story was originally published on June 5, 2024.