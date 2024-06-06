Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joe McHugh photo

Features

Joe Maynard Discusses Business Ventures, Owning a Race Team and Supporting Veterans on ‘The Racing Business’

Published

In a recent episode of Drag Illustrated’s “The Racing Business,” Jason Dukes sat down with Joe Maynard, the patriarch of JCM Racing, to discuss his journey in the racing world and beyond. Joe Maynard’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and community commitment, offering valuable insights for enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike.

Entering the Racing Scene

Joe Maynard and his late wife Cathy, the “C” in JCM, ventured into the racing scene as sponsors two years ago. Joe reminisced about Cathy’s first real race experience.

“She saw Tony Schumacher and told me 15 or 16 years ago that she wanted a race team, and it had to be him as the driver.” Their dream came true when they bought a team from Don Schumacher, propelling them into the heart of the racing world. “Next thing you know, we own a race team with Tony Schumacher, and we won our first race we ever went to,” Joe shared with pride.

Business Ventures and Vertical Integration

Beyond racing, Maynard has a diversified business portfolio. He is the founder of Echo Power Engineering and owns a restaurant, brewery, and distillery. This vertical integration supports each venture, creating a sustainable business ecosystem. “Everything I use in the restaurant and Michael Walter Brewing, other than the stuff to make and in the distillery, other than the stuff to make, is integrated,” Maynard explained.

Community and Veterans Support

Maynard is deeply committed to his community, particularly in supporting veterans. He actively engages in charitable activities to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life. “Working with my partner Andy Lang at Leatherwood Distillery, he is very active in helping guys that can’t do that,” Joe noted. His dedication extends to several veterans-focused charities, reflecting his passion for giving back.

Career Advice from a Veteran Entrepreneur

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maynard’s philosophy on work and success is rooted in finding passion and maintaining perseverance. “The first thing you have to do is find a job you’re passionate about because then it’s not your job, it’s your hobby,” Joe advised. He emphasized the importance of hard work and patience, adding, “Instant gratification will not happen in the world of business. You’re going to have to work hard and let things come to you.”

Joe Maynard’s journey in the racing business and his broader entrepreneurial ventures offer a compelling narrative of dedication and community spirit. His story is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance in achieving success, both on and off the track.

This story was originally published on June 5, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.