Joe Castello, Al Tucci Named Voices of World Doorslammer Nationals; Jason Logan Returning as Event DJ

Announcers Joe Castello and Al Tucci will serve as the voices of the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, race officials announced today. Jason Logan will return as the event DJ for the race happening March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

Castello, known as an NHRA national event announcer and the host of the popular WFO Radio podcast, was called on by event promoter Wes Buck to announce at the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals in 2020. The South Florida native brings to the table his extensive knowledge of the sport, especially when it comes to the event’s headlining classes, Pro Stock and Pro Mod.

“I knew this would be a big event the second I heard it launch, but seeing it firsthand, it exceeded my expectations,” Castello said. “To be able to come back and be a part of continuing history at Orlando Speed World and highlighting doorslammer racing, I don’t think I could be much more excited.”

Castello will share the announcer’s booth with Tucci, a veteran announcer known primarily for announcing major outlaw eighth-mile events. The duo has worked together previously at national events.

“We’ve shared the microphone for stints and I’m excited to work with someone who is so energetic and knowledgeable,” Castello said. “I think it’s going to be something everyone will want to listen to.”

The World Doorslammer Nationals will be Tucci’s fourth time announcing a Drag Illustrated Media-produced event, as he was the voice of the World Series of Pro Mod in Denver from 2017 through 2019.

“I’m totally, absolutely excited to be announcing the race for Wes Buck and the whole Drag Illustrated crew,” Tucci said. “It means the world to me to be called back for one of these big events. The three on the mountain [in Denver] were just phenomenal. Last year was amazing. I was at the event watching. It’s been a dream of mine to call Pro Stock racing, so I’m really looking forward to this.”

Tucci’s energetic announcing style and familiarity with the people involved in the sport have made him a star announcer at events ranging from the World Series of Pro Mod to outlaw eighth-mile drag radial races. He got to know the stars of legal Pro Mod racing at the WSOPM events, then interviewed some of the Pro Stock standouts as an on-camera personality for a media outlet at the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals.

“I’ve been known for years as an outlaw-style announcer,” Tucci said, “But when I was younger I actually announced at some division races at Great Lakes Dragaway, where they’d bring in the Midwest Pro Stock guys. I always thought my career would lead me to Pro Stock.

“I got to interview some of the top contenders like Greg Anderson at this race last year,” Tucci continued. “It was cool just to be able to meet them. It was neat that they knew me too. I’m just excited. I can’t wait to click the mic on and just rip the place up.”

Rounding out the announcing lineup is Logan, who will DJ the event and interview drivers and crew chiefs on the starting line during breaks in the action. It was a role where the Orlando area native excelled during the inaugural race, and one he’s thrilled to continue.

“When they made the announcement about the race happening again this year, I couldn’t wait to get the call,” Logan said. “Two weeks later, I got the call and I was like, ‘Done. I’m in,’ immediately.”

From his DJ booth located in front of the control tower, Logan turned the starting line into a party. It brought out a side of the ultra-competitive drivers that fans usually don’t get to see on the national event level, with drivers and crew members dancing and having fun on the starting line when cars weren’t running.

“It was definitely a more relaxed and laidback atmosphere, but the competition was still there,” Logan said. “The music provided a new element and helped get everyone loosened up and out of their shells. It was cool to provide the music and a lot of fun little things that we don’t normally get to do at a national event. It was a new event, so we were kind of rewriting the rules and making things up as we went. It was good to have free reign and try things. I’m excited to build on that next week.”

VIP tickets for the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS are available here: https://bit.ly/2Nnw578

