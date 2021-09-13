Jim Liaw Hired as General Manager of PRI

Jim Liaw has joined Performance Racing Industry (PRI) as the General Manager leading the staff and operations out of the Aliso Viejo, Calif., office. Having co-founded Formula Drift in 2003, Liaw introduced the sport of drifting to America and built what is now the top drifting series in the world. Reporting to PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer and working with the PRI management team, Liaw will direct and oversee activities related to the PRI Trade Show, PRI Membership, PRI Magazine, online content, and promotion for all segments in the motorsports industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the PRI team,” said Meyer. “He has a proven track record of success, and he knows and understands the motorsports industry. He has vision, leadership, and passion – and he shares PRI’s goal to protect and grow the racing industry.”

Like many in the automotive industry, Liaw was an auto enthusiast before he was able to drive. After graduating from UCLA, he joined McMullen Argus Publishing (now Motor Trend) as a sales associate for Sport Compact Car magazine, and later served as sales manager for one of the first-ever sport compact drag racing series, Import Drag Racing Circuit (IDRC). As a pioneer and entrepreneur, Liaw finds trends, builds brands, and cultivates new enthusiasts.

“I’m not afraid to innovate and push boundaries,” said Liaw. “I know there are challenges facing today’s motorsports industry – such as attracting younger fans, combating government restrictions, supporting race tracks and in-person events, and protecting racers’ rights – and I am excited that I can be a part of the PRI team advocating for the racing industry.”

One of Liaw’s priority initiatives as PRI General Manager will be successfully executing the 2021 PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis, Ind., on Dec. 9-11. With about 1,000 companies already committed to exhibit at the event, the PRI Trade Show is the racing industry’s No. 1 source for new technology, ideas, and business opportunities. The in-person event includes over 45 conferences, seminars, and social gatherings, making the PRI Show the best place to learn and build valuable business connections.

Liaw will also assist Meyer in building PRI’s new membership program. PRI Membership is a ground-breaking program that, for the first time ever, advocates for the motorsports market by uniting the worldwide racing community. Businesses and individuals are able to become PRI Members, thereby building, promoting, and protecting motorsports. As an organization dedicated solely to racing, PRI represents all segments of motorsports, including drifting, stock car, drag, sprint car, midget, modified, formula, dirt late model, sport compact, karting, vintage, and more.

Liaw can be reached at jiml@perfomanceracing.com.

