Jim Halsey, Fulton Competition Engines Secure Third Consecutive PDRA Nitrous Wars Title

Not only did Jim Halsey secure his fourth consecutive Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous world championship in Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) competition this season, but he also clinched a third consecutive Structural Concrete Nitrous Wars title for engine builder Gene Fulton and Fulton Competition Engines.

The Structural Concrete Nitrous Wars trophy is a specially branded nitrous bottle that’s handed off to the latest Pro Nitrous low qualifier at each race on the PDRA tour. At the end of the season, the driver with the most No. 1 qualifiers takes home the bottle and their engine builder is also named the Nitrous Wars champion.

Halsey and Fulton were tied with Tommy Franklin Motorsports and Pat Musi Racing Engines with three low qualifier awards apiece going into the Proline Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia Motorsports Park. Halsey took the tie-breaker, leading the 19-car qualifying order with his 3.658-second pass at 207.34 MPH in the Brandon Switzer-tuned “Daddy Shark” ’68 Camaro.

“It was quite a battle for the Nitrous Wars title this season,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “Pat Musi and his customers dominated the program for the first few seasons, then Gene Fulton and Jim Halsey have cleaned up the last few years. It’s been exciting to watch Jim and the Tommy Franklin Motorsports camp fight back and forth for the No. 1 spot and those coveted Nitrous Wars points this season.”

Halsey qualified No. 1 at the season-opening East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park, then swept the last three races of the season, the Drag 965 Summer Shootout presented by Classic Graphix at VMP, the Summit Racing Northern Nationals presented by Penske Racing Shocks at Maple Grove Raceway, and the World Finals.

After the season-opener, Tommy Franklin Motorsports drivers took the top spot at the next three races. Tommy Franklin in his Musi-powered “Jungle Rat” ’69 Camaro qualified No. 1 at the Vortech Doorslammer Derby presented by Stroud at Beech Bend Raceway Park and the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies at Summit Motorsports Park. Fill-in driver Buddy Perkinson kept the streak going when he took the Jungle Rat to the No. 1 spot at the North vs. South Shootout presented by Line-X and Iron Man Quick Connect Push Bar at Maryland International Raceway.

For the second year in a row, Structural Concrete was the title sponsor of the Nitrous Wars program. Owned and operated by the Crouse family since 1986, Structural Concrete Inc. specializes in residential poured concrete wall foundations. In addition to poured wall foundations, Structural Concrete also provides related services including clearing, excavation, footings and foundation coatings for customers throughout northeast Maryland and southeast Pennsylvania. Halsey is the vice president of the company.

“We really appreciate Jim Halsey, Cathy Crouse-Halsey, and everyone at Structural Concrete continuing their support of the Nitrous Wars program this season,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Nitrous Wars is exciting for the fans and racers, as well as the engine builders that specialize in building these incredibly powerful nitrous engines. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of companies like Structural Concrete.”

Halsey, Fulton, and Halsey’s team – including Cathy, crew chief Eric Davis, Michael McMillan, and Melissa Switzer – will celebrate their accomplishments at the annual PDRA Champions Banquet on Friday, Dec. 9 during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis.

