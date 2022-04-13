Jim Glenn Wins Tuesday American Dragster Shootout at the Spring Fling Million

Excitement rumbled within the desert winds throughout the facility at the K&N Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries as over 530 racers warmed their cars up for Advanced Product Design Time Trial Tuesday.

Several sessions of test and tune intertwined with the eliminations of a 32-Car Shootout comprised of both west and east coast talent battling it out for a 2022 American Race Cars rolling chassis custom-painted by Todd’s Extreme, valued at $50,000.

A ladder was set at eight competitors that included Scott Lemen, Andy Schmall, Dwaine Ringguth, Mike Rock, Taylor Strange, Jim Glenn, Luke Bogacki, and Tim Markoglu. The lone door car of Schmall bowed out by way of a one thousandth breakout against Lemen and Ringguth advanced past the seven thousandths breakout of Rock. Strange turned it just one thousandth red to Jim Glenn, while Markoglu’s .016 package eliminated Bogacki.

The semifinals saw Markoglu win on a double breakout over Ringguth after being one thousandth under, while Glenn used a .017 advantage against Lemen on the starting line to earn himself a spot in the final. With a .003 reaction, Markoglu would have lane choice over Glenn.

The final would be a faceoff between two past Fling event/shootout winners. Markoglu celebrated a $100,000 main event win at the 2021 Spring Fling GALOT and a 2021 Fall Fling Tuesday Shootout victory, and Glenn secured a check from the 2020 Fall Fling West $100,000 Shootout.

The west coast versus east coast matchup was decided by the .008 package of Glenn who will take the immaculate 2022 American dragster with him back to Washington.

Silverstate Wednesday will send drivers straight into eliminations at 8 a.m. to race for the first of three $30,000 big checks.

Event coverage will be more enhanced than ever with the addition of live timing by DragRacer.TV, a finish line instant replay camera, exclusive interviews, and in-car footage streamed live on the BangShift.com free to the viewer courtesy of Hoosier Tire and JEGS Performance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “VEGAS” to 74121 for race updates.