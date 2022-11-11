Jim Dunn Racing Fuel Funny Car Moon Equipped in Pomona

The tradition of rolling out a Moon-sponsored Funny Car with Jim Dunn Racing continues during the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona. In addition to being the team’s primary sponsor, Moon will have an on-site presence at the Fairplex track with its popular merchandise trailer.

The relationship between Jim Dunn Racing and Moon is filled with legendary racing history and is highlighted by two California entities looking to have fun hot rodding.

The fans will like the look of this year’s Moon Equipped Funny Car at the Finals,” said team manager Jon Dunn. It has a bright red highlight that will show up in the daylight and especially if we get to run at dusk on Friday or Saturday’s later qualifying sessions.”

Driver Jim Campbell and the team are one point outside of a 10th-place finish for the season and will be looking to make it up at the race this weekend.

“We ran a career-best e.t. for the driver and team at the most recent race in Las Vegas during an early shut-off 3.94-second qualifying pass,” said Dunn. “We know the car has more in it for Pomona, and we expect to run quicker to help make up the point difference this weekend.”