Jim Dunn Racing, Buddy Hull Roll Out KGC Funny Car for Vegas

Rolling into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals Jim Dunn Racing and driver Buddy Hull will be looking for their first win of the season this weekend with the new-look Kindness General Contractors known as KGC Dodge Charger Funny Car. In addition to the new primary sponsor the team will be promoting local companies, Gilley’s, Treasure Island and Primal Steakhouse as it continues to battle in one of the toughest Funny Car fields in recent memory. Kindness General Contractors has been a long-time supporter of Jim Dunn Racing and the team is looking forward to representing them at one of the most unique races of the season.

“One of the amazing things about NHRA drag racing is the relationships you make and KGC has been with us for a number of years,” said Jon Dunn. “We have done some specialty cars with them to support and recognize veterans and they are just a great company to be associated with. This weekend we are looking to keep moving in the right direction and hopefully go some rounds with the KGC Funny Car.”

Kindness General Contractors, LLC, also known as KGC, LLC, is a full service general contracting firm designed to manage and facilitate a complete range of construction projects. As a full service general contracting firm they design, manage, and facilitate a complete range of construction projects. They are responsible for a diversified portfolio of projects with a wide range of construction value. Their client industries include aerospace, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, educational facilities, high-tech and food service.
 
Local companies are also stepping up to support Jim Dunn Racing and Funny Car driver Buddy Hull. Primal Steakhouse will return along with Gilley’s and Treasure Island to be featured on Hull’s 12,0000 horse-powered nitro Funny Car. The local interaction with businesses is something that is important to Hull and Jim Dunn Racing.
 
“We have major sponsors like KGC but it is also important in every market to open our sport and its thousands of fans to local companies,” said Hull. “We have a lot of loyal fans and we definitely want them enjoying the nightlife at Gilley’s or getting a great meal at Primal Steakhouse when they are in town for the race.”
 
The KGC Funny Car will make two qualifying runs on Friday and two on Saturday with Sunday’s final elimination pitting the 16 quickest Funny Cars against one another in an exciting four-wide competition. For more information on tickets or schedule visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

