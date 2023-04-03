JHGDriven Bo Butner No. 5 in the Pro Stock Points

The 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals brought another round win for Bo Butner in a season that is already proving to be better than the last. Driving his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro, Butner qualified in the No. 5 position and raced to the quarterfinals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to slide into the No. 5 spot in the Pro Stock standings – the highest position the 2017 Pro Stock world champion has held since the first race of last year.



“Overall, it seems like we have a chance this year, and it didn’t really feel like we had that last year,” said Butner, a 29-time NHRA winner and an 11-time Pro Stock titlist. “It feels good to come into raceday knowing you have a chance at winning. We didn’t get as far today as we had hoped, but man, the guys are working hard on this Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet and it shows.”



Butner drew young Mason McGaha in the first round – an opponent he raced twice and could not seem to beat in 2022. This time around, Butner was first off the starting line and first to the finish to get the win light. Butner clocked a clean .026-second reaction time and carried the momentum to a 6.553-second win at 209.95 mph to a .044 and 6.565, 210.93.



In the second round, it was Dallas Glenn in the other lane. Butner had previously raced Glenn twice, both times in 2022, and both times it was Glenn on the favorable side. The two were identical off the starting line in their Sunday meeting at Pomona, and for a fraction of a second, Butner had a fighting chance. His #JHGDriven Chevy became atrociously unsettled, however, soon after the launch, and he was forced to give up the run. Glenn advanced on a 6.547, 210.80 to 8.716, 107.48.



“We always want to win, but we’re not unhappy leaving here today,” said Butner, who is heading home to Clarksville, Ind., for a reset before the Las Vegas Four-Wide event in two weeks. “We’ve come a long way since last year, and the amount of ground we’ve made up this year already is impressive. I’m looking forward to getting back in the JHG Chevy in Vegas. We’ve had some luck there, and maybe that’s where we’ll be able to get back to winning.”



The next Pro Stock event on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour will be the 23rd annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 14-16.