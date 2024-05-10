Jesel Sportsman Steel Shaft Rockers Offers High-Strength Technology

Combining the best features of Jesel’s Pro Aluminum Rockers with the robust durability of its Pro Steel series, Jesel Sportsman Steel Rockers offer engine builders the ultimate in high-strength steel rocker technology—at an extremely competitive price. These rockers are available both as standalone options or as upgrades to your existing Pro Aluminum rocker systems.

Features & Options

Needle Bearings

Full complement shaft needle bearing assembly operates with minimal lubrication while distributing load evenly over shaft surface.

Clip-Pin Nose Roller

Securely retained .520” diameter Tool Steel Nose Roller operates with less friction and decreased valve guide wear.



Tool Steel Lash Adjusters

CNC machined, heat treated alloy steel lash adjusters have been proven through years of abuse.

Centerless Ground Shafts

Precision ground and heat treated Tool Steel shafts provide years of durable service.

Optional Ball Adjuster Has less friction than cup type adjusters and is better suited for high lift applications.

Optional Needle Rollers Recommended for use with high lift, high spring pressure applications. Prevents the roller from stalling and skidding across the valve tip. Highly recommended when using .312” or smaller valve stems.

