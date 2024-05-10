Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jesel Sportsman Steel Shaft Rockers Offers High-Strength Technology

Published

Combining the best features of Jesel’s Pro Aluminum Rockers with the robust durability of its Pro Steel series, Jesel Sportsman Steel Rockers offer engine builders the ultimate in high-strength steel rocker technology—at an extremely competitive price. These rockers are available both as standalone options or as upgrades to your existing Pro Aluminum rocker systems.

Features & Options

Needle Bearings
Full complement shaft needle bearing assembly operates with minimal lubrication while distributing load evenly over shaft surface.

Clip-Pin Nose Roller
Securely retained .520” diameter Tool Steel Nose Roller operates with less friction and decreased valve guide wear.

Tool Steel Lash Adjusters
CNC machined, heat treated alloy steel lash adjusters have been proven through years of abuse.

Centerless Ground Shafts
Precision ground and heat treated Tool Steel shafts provide years of durable service.

Optional Ball Adjuster

Has less friction than cup type adjusters and is better suited for high lift applications.

Optional Needle Rollers

Recommended for use with high lift, high spring pressure applications. Prevents the roller from stalling and skidding across the valve tip. Highly recommended  when using .312” or smaller valve stems.

This story was originally published on May 10, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.