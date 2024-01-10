Jerry Tucker Prepares to Roar Into Action at PRO Superstar Shootout

Coming off of his rookie year in the ultra-competitive Pro Stock category, Elite Motorsports drag racer Jerry Tucker is brimming with excitement at the prospect of starting the 2024 drag racing season out with a bang, courtesy of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

As Tucker eagerly prepares to get behind the wheel of his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer / SCAG Power Equipment Camaro, the opportunity to get a head start on the season in this one-of-a-kind specialty race only adds to his enthusiasm.

With a year of experience under his belt, Tucker is ready to take his performance to new levels and witness the true capabilities of his Elite Motorsports Pro Stock machine. Winning the PRO Superstar Shootout would mark his first Pro Stock victory and a monumental achievement. The added bonus of rolling into the rest of the year with this victory is an idea that Tucker relishes.

“I’m never happier than when I’m behind the wheel of that Pro Stock car, so getting to have a head start on the season is going to be a blast,” exclaimed Tucker. “Everyone is going to be itching to get out there, especially because this is the first PRO Superstar Shootout and there’s a big payout ($125,000) on the line. We all want to be the one to win and be part of something new. For me, I would win my first-ever Pro Stock race at the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout. That would be major. And it would be awesome to roll into the rest of the year with that win to my name.”

Tucker understands the importance of putting on a great show for the fans especially as he represents his Elite Motorsports sponsor, SCAG Power Equipment, at a race where the brand will play a significant role as the title sponsor. The Lindsey, Okla. resident is excited that fans around the world will have the opportunity to experience all of the action whether they are fortunate enough to attend in person or if they tune into all-encompassing coverage via FloRacing, the official livestreaming partner of the PRO Superstar Shootout. FloRacing will offer exclusive coverage of the event including special behind-the-scenes features.

Once qualified, the top 16 Pro Stock drivers will draw chips for their elimination positions, adding an intriguing aspect to the competition, but Tucker is resolved to keep his focus on his performance, regardless of who he may draw.

“The chip draw adds a cool level of anticipation for everyone, especially the fans,” shared Tucker. “The Pro Stock category is going to be so stacked, you know that any name you draw is going to be stiff competition. So, I’m going to try to focus on being the driver my crew deserves and not get too caught up in what’s in the other lane.”

With $125,000 on the line for the Pro Stock winner, Tucker sees this as an opportunity to propel their race program forward, gaining a competitive edge from the get-go. As part of Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in drag racing, he feels that the PRO Superstar Shootout will set the entire team on the right track for success throughout the 2024 season.

“At Elite Motorsports, we are always looking for ways to innovate and drive our program forward,” said Tucker. “The pre-season data we get from the PRO Superstar Shootout is going to be a solid resource for us as we move into the regular NHRA season.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG, also featuring $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and Funny Car, will take place Feb. 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Fla. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.