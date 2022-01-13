JEGS Releases New Universal Fit Ultimate Engine Lift Plate

Zinc-plated steel plate allows you to lift your engine with the intake manifold installed. Capable of lifting engines with the transmission attached up to 1,000 pounds at three different angles. Has provisions to attach to a small flange Holley 2-bbl, Holley 4150 square flange or spread bore 4-bbl, and Holley 4500 Dominator carb manifolds. Can be used to seal the intake for safe storage as well. Works with all cast iron and aluminum intakes.

JEGS 80642 Ultimate Engine Lift Plate was developed to help make your purchase an easy choice and cover all the bases. It’s easy to install with the supplied hardware and the ultimate design that incorporates eight carburetor flange bolt patterns that take out the guesswork when choosing the correct plate for your application. 3 Oval attaching points have been enlarged to allow for a larger hook attachment that provides improved lifting angles and will help keep your engine balanced during removal and installation. Our JEGS exclusive carburetor bolt-pattern color code identification chart and 1000 lb lift capacity will give you peace of mind that you made the right choice. JEGS engine lift plate is proudly made in the USA from 3/16 in. steel and silver zinc coated for corrosion resistance.

Includes:

(4) Mounting Studs: 5/16 in.-18 thread x 1/2 in.L on one end and 5/16 in.-24 x 3/4 in. L on the opposite end.1 1/2 in. Overall Length

(4) 5/16 in.-24 nuts with 1/2 in. hex head

(4) 5/16 in. flat washers

(3) Holes for angle adjustment and leveling

(8) Carburetor Flange Bolt Patterns Rochester Small Bore 2GC Rochester Large Bore 2GC Holley 4412/2300 2BBL Holley 4165/4175/QuadraJet Spread Bore 4BBL Holley 4150/4160 4BBL Holley 4500 Dominator Carter WCFB 4BBL Demon Dual Pattern Street Demon 4 BBL



