JEGS Offers Performance Headers at Budget Prices

JEGS Tubular Headers offer an immediate increase in performance by eliminating back pressure, improving exhaust flow, and building more horsepower. Constructed from cold-rolled, flash-controlled 16-gauge steel tubing and finished with a black satin paint or silver ceramic heat-resistant outer coating for ultimate resistance to rust & corrosion. These headers are equipped with an O-ring port seal and 5/16 in. thick flanges that are heavy enough to maintain complete integrity, yet pliable enough to create a leak free seal. The consistent tubing diameter contributes to the smooth air flow and greater exhaust velocity of these carefully engineered headers while the precision-welded collectors give you a perfect fit.

JEGS 30064

Reduce exhaust flow restriction in your big block with a set of long tube headers from JEGS. Manufactured with heavy-gauge tubing and thick flanges these pieces are designed to last. The black painted finish gives them a clean look and helps protect against corrosion. These headers are designed to fit a number of GM body styles that were originally fitted with this engine or had it as an option. Let JEGS help you improve the performance, and sound of your BBC-equipped car.

Features

Big block type: Gen IV (4)

Fits: GM A, F, and X-Bodies

Finish: Black Painted

Tubing: Mandrel Bent

Port: Square (1 7/8 in. L x 1 7/8 in. W)

Collector flange type: 3-bolt

Includes (2) Headers (2) Exhaust manifold gaskets (Graphite) (2) Collector flange gaskets (Graphite) (16) Exhaust manifold bolts (3/8 in. -16 x 3/4 in., Black oxide coated) (6) Collector bolts (3/8 in -16 x 1 in., Black oxide coated) (6) Collector nuts (3/8 in. -16, Black oxide coated)



Accessory Compatibility

Air Conditioning: Yes (Brackets must be modified)

Power Brakes: Yes

Power Steering: Yes

Smog Pump: Not Applicable

Transmission Compatibility

Automatic Column Shifter: Yes (Except Camaro)

Automatic Floor Shifter: Yes

Manual Column Shifter: Yes (Except Monte Carlo, and wagons)

Manual Floor Shifter: Yes (Except Monte Carlo, and wagons)

