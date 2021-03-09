Products
JEGS Offers Performance Headers at Budget Prices
JEGS Tubular Headers offer an immediate increase in performance by eliminating back pressure, improving exhaust flow, and building more horsepower. Constructed from cold-rolled, flash-controlled 16-gauge steel tubing and finished with a black satin paint or silver ceramic heat-resistant outer coating for ultimate resistance to rust & corrosion. These headers are equipped with an O-ring port seal and 5/16 in. thick flanges that are heavy enough to maintain complete integrity, yet pliable enough to create a leak free seal. The consistent tubing diameter contributes to the smooth air flow and greater exhaust velocity of these carefully engineered headers while the precision-welded collectors give you a perfect fit.
JEGS 30064
Reduce exhaust flow restriction in your big block with a set of long tube headers from JEGS. Manufactured with heavy-gauge tubing and thick flanges these pieces are designed to last. The black painted finish gives them a clean look and helps protect against corrosion. These headers are designed to fit a number of GM body styles that were originally fitted with this engine or had it as an option. Let JEGS help you improve the performance, and sound of your BBC-equipped car.
Features
- Big block type: Gen IV (4)
- Fits: GM A, F, and X-Bodies
- Finish: Black Painted
- Tubing: Mandrel Bent
- Port: Square (1 7/8 in. L x 1 7/8 in. W)
- Collector flange type: 3-bolt
- Includes
- (2) Headers
- (2) Exhaust manifold gaskets (Graphite)
- (2) Collector flange gaskets (Graphite)
- (16) Exhaust manifold bolts (3/8 in. -16 x 3/4 in., Black oxide coated)
- (6) Collector bolts (3/8 in -16 x 1 in., Black oxide coated)
- (6) Collector nuts (3/8 in. -16, Black oxide coated)
Accessory Compatibility
- Air Conditioning: Yes (Brackets must be modified)
- Power Brakes: Yes
- Power Steering: Yes
- Smog Pump: Not Applicable
Transmission Compatibility
- Automatic Column Shifter: Yes (Except Camaro)
- Automatic Floor Shifter: Yes
- Manual Column Shifter: Yes (Except Monte Carlo, and wagons)
- Manual Floor Shifter: Yes (Except Monte Carlo, and wagons)
