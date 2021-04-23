Products
JEGS Offers LS Engine Swap Oil Pans for Street/Strip Cars
JEGS LS engine street & strip oil pans are designed for street machines that see occasional strip use. The deep, kicked-out sumps aid in increasing ground clearance, and the built-in trap door baffles help prevent starvation to keep your high-performance oil system properly fed; especially during hard acceleration.
JEGS 50257
Make your LS swap easy with a front sump oil pan from JEGS. This fabricated aluminum pan comes with the gasket, pickup, and hardware, giving you everything you need. Designed with performance in mind, the remote oil filter pickups improve accessibility while the baffles reduce sloshing. The aluminum construction reduces weight and offers increases block rigidity, thanks to the thick mounting flange. This kit provides an affordable option when performing an LS engine swap.
Features
- Fits LS1, LS2, LS6, and LQ9 Engines
- Pan mounting flange thickness: 3/8 in.
- Drain Plug Threads: 1/2 in. -20
- (2) -8AN Remote Oil Filter Fittings
- Baffled to prevent oil starvation under hard acceleration
- Designed for use with a remotely mounted oil filter
- Increased oil capacity compared to the stock oil pan
- TIG-welded
- Oil pan hardware included:
- (13) M8-1.25 Bolts (Allen head)
- (13) M8 Flat Washers
- (2) M6-1.0 Bolts (Allen head)
- (2) M6 Flat Washers
For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/50257/10002/-1
