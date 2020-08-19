JEGS Offers 1-Wire GM Alternator

JEGS 1-Wire Alternator means just that… simply connect one wire from the alternator to the battery, and you’re done.

For 1971-1986 GM applications, replace the stock 63-amp alternator with a JEGS high-output Alternator that has an internal voltage regulator and fan to keep internal components cool.

1-Wire GM Alternator

LS-Series

145 amps

12 Volt

GM 12Si

Internal Regulator

5/16 in. -18 (± Ø.3125 in.) Stud Terminal Size

Natural Finish

Includes 2 in. O.D. Single 6-Rib Serpentine Pulley

