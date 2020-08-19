Products

JEGS Offers 1-Wire GM Alternator

JEGS 1-Wire Alternator means just that… simply connect one wire from the alternator to the battery, and you’re done.

For 1971-1986 GM applications, replace the stock 63-amp alternator with a JEGS high-output Alternator that has an internal voltage regulator and fan to keep internal components cool.

1-Wire GM Alternator

  •  LS-Series
  • 145 amps
  • 12 Volt
  • GM 12Si
  • Internal Regulator
  • 5/16 in. -18 (± Ø.3125 in.) Stud Terminal Size
  • Natural Finish
  • Includes 2 in. O.D. Single 6-Rib Serpentine Pulley

For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/10164/10002/-1

