JEGS Offers 1-Wire GM Alternator
JEGS 1-Wire Alternator means just that… simply connect one wire from the alternator to the battery, and you’re done.
For 1971-1986 GM applications, replace the stock 63-amp alternator with a JEGS high-output Alternator that has an internal voltage regulator and fan to keep internal components cool.
1-Wire GM Alternator
- LS-Series
- 145 amps
- 12 Volt
- GM 12Si
- Internal Regulator
- 5/16 in. -18 (± Ø.3125 in.) Stud Terminal Size
- Natural Finish
- Includes 2 in. O.D. Single 6-Rib Serpentine Pulley
For more information visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/10164/10002/-1
